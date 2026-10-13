Shafali Verma joins Shubman Gill as she achieves big milestone after Asian Games and Asia Cup heroics

Star Indian player Shafali Verma achieved a big accomplishment for the Indian women's team after Asian Games and Women's Asia Cup glory.

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Shafali Verma achieves huge milestone for Indian women's cricket team

Star Indian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Shafali Verma, who is known for her heroics for the Indian team in the important major events, achieved a huge milestone in her career. Throughout her career, Shafali played a key role for India as she delivered her brilliance to seal a big milestone for India.

Recently, Shafali Verma showcased her sensational performance for India in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 and Asian Games 2026. After her heroics for the Indian side, Shafali Verma achieved a huge milestone as she won the monthly award. However, it is the second time she has won this montly award for India.

“It is an incredible honour to win the ICC Player of the Month award again,” Shafali said, as quoted by the ICC.

“It was immensely satisfying to play my part in our victories at the Asia Cup and the Asian Games, and winning this award makes those triumphs even more special,” she added.

After this achievement, Shafali Verma added, she is looking forward to upcoming opportunities like the white-ball series against Zimbabwe and most importantly next year’s ICC Champions Trophy event.

“I am excited about the months ahead and determined to keep performing at my best, with the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February next year another tournament to look forward to,” she said.

“The memory of winning the World Cup is still so fresh and special, and I can’t wait to be back on the field for an ICC tournament on home soil. It promises to be an unforgettable experience!” she added.

In the recent time, Shafali Verma proved herself as an asset for Team India. In seven T20Is, Shafali Verma scored 360 runs for India at a average of 72 and a strike rate of 184.61. Her performances included a century and two fifties. Not only this, she also delivered her brilliance for India in the bowling as she managed to take six wickets at an average of 13 and an economy rate of 4.33.

In the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, Shafali Verma was the leading run-scorer as she managed to score 236 runs in five innings. She displayed an outstanding performance against Bangladesh by scoring 64 runs in the semi-final clash. Same performance, she delivered in the final game against Sri Lanka, where she smashed 68 runs as it also helped the Women in Blue to win the match and seal the title.