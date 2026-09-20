Shafali Verma powers Team India into Asian Games 2026 final, secures another medal for country

Star Indian player Shafali Verma's incredible batting performance helped Team India to defeat Bangladesh and qualify for the finals of the Asian Games 2026.

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Team India defeat Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semis

The Indian team and Bangladesh played the semifinal match of the Asian Games 2026, where Harmanpreet Kaur’s side displayed a dynamic performance in this match, which helped them to defeat Bangladesh at the Korogi Sports Park, Nisshin, Japan. To qualify for the finals of the Asian Games 2026, they face Sri Lanka.

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Asian Games 2026 squad:

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Gunalan Kamalini, Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Nandani Sharma, Kranti Gaud

Bangladesh Women (Playing XI): Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Sharmin Akhter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Sultana Khatun

The toss for this match was won by India. The Indian captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, decided to bat first in this match. Star players Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana began the innings for the Women in Blue, where they gave an explosive start to their innings.

Smriti Mandhana scored 37 runs off 19 balls. In her innings, she smashed five fours and two sixes at a strike rate of 194. She also achieved a historic milestone in this match as she became the leading run-scorer in the Women’s T20 International.

On the other hand, Shafali Verma played a classic knock in this match. Shafali Verma scored 100 runs off 49 balls, including three fours and nine sixes at a strike rate of 204. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur also gave a fine touch to make India perform well in this match.

Harmanpreet Kaur scored 40 runs off 33 balls. Their impressive batting performance helped the Indian team to post 195 runs on the board for the loss of four wickets.

It’s time to know Bangladesh’s batting performance in this match. They got a poor start in this match as Nandani Sharma dismissed Juairiya Ferdous for a duck in this match off 1 ball. Dilara Akter was the only batter in this match to score more than 20 runs as she scored 27 runs off 23 balls.

No other batter could play a big role in this match as Indian bowlers maintained their dominance in this match. Star Indian players Deepti Sharma and Nandani Sharma showed brilliant bowling performances in this match. Deepti Sharma took a three-wicket haul (3/7) in 2.4 overs and Nandani Sharma took (3/25) in the four overs. Shree Charani also played a crucial role in this match as she took two wickets in three overs.