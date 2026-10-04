Shai Hope incredible knock against India surpasses Chris Gayle’s THIS record

West Indies captain Shai Hope's phenomenal batting performance against India in the third ODI, helped him to achieve a huge feat. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Shai Hope breaks Chris Gayle's record against India

West Indies captain Shai Hope delivered a phenomenal performance for his side in the final ODI match of the series. As, he managed to take his side to the victory over the Men in Blue by a big margin of five wickets.

However, Shubman Gill’s Team India had already clinched the ODI series. But, Shai Hope’s last match knock, beat West Indies’ fans’ expectations of them to perform well in the future games.

With his spice knock in the final ODI, Shai Hope also succeeded in achieving some new records as it’s time to discuss his brilliant batting performance against the Men in Blue. Shai Hope opened for his side in this match and remained at the crease till the end of the game.

In this match, Shai Hope scored 162 runs off 143 balls, including 17 fours and 3 sixes at a strike rate of 113. With this century, Shai Hope breaks Chris Gayle’s record for the most ODI centuries by a West Indies batter against India.

Chris Gayle played 41 ODIs against India from 1999 to 2019 and hit four centuries. Shai Hope has now scored five centuries against India in 29 matches.

Shai Hope has scored the most ODI centuries for West Indies against India. He has five centuries in 29 matches between 2017 and 2026. Chris Gayle is second with four centuries in 41 matches from 1999 to 2019. Gordon Greenidge, Viv Richards and Marlon Samuels have scored three centuries each, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Desmond Haynes have two centuries each against India. Shimron Hetmyer played against India from 2018 to 2023.

Meanwhile, Desmond Haynes has scored the most runs for West Indies against India in ODIs, with 1,357 runs in 36 matches. Chris Gayle is close behind with 1,334 runs in 41 matches, while Shivnarine Chanderpaul has 1,319 runs in 46 matches. Ramnaresh Sarwan scored 1,296 runs, and Carl Hooper made 1,279 runs. Shai Hope has 1,207 runs in 29 matches and has also hit five centuries against India. Marlon Samuels, Gordon Greenidge and Brian Lara have also scored more than 1,100 runs.