Shai Hope’s match winning century in 2nd T20I against India sets up new records – Here’s the full breakdown

Shai Hope not only surpassed Chris Gayle but also became the second fastest centurion against India in the shortest format

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West Indies captain Shai Hope and Romario Shepherd celebrate their team's victory after the second T20I match between India and West Indies at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, Jharkhand, on Friday, October 09, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

West Indies captain Shai Hope played out a sensational knock that saw him score his second century in the shortest format to guide his side to a six-wicket win over India in the second of a five-match T20I series in Ranchi yesterday. Hope smashed an unbeaten 102 off just 45 balls as the visitors chased down India’s target of 250 with nine balls to spare.

Hope reached his hundred in 45 balls and that helped him become the second fastest centurion from the West Indies, overtaking the Universe Boss Chris Gayle in the process. Gayle had reached his century in 47 balls during the ICC T20 World Cup 2016.

Former opening batter Johnson Charles holds the record with a 39-ball century that he had hit against South Africa in 2023.

Shai Hope also equalled the record for the fastest T20I century against India, matching England’s Jacob Bethell, who reached the milestone in 45 balls during the 2026 T20 World Cup semi-final.

The right-handed batter finished the match in style by hitting Axar Patel for a six in the 19th over.

The century continued Hope’s strong run of form against India. He had also scored a hundred in the third ODI of the preceding series, helping West Indies complete a successful chase of 359 runs.

The West Indies captain had to recover from an early setback after India pacer Mayank Yadav dismissed Kamil Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer in the opening over. The visitors were put under pressure early in the chase, but Hope remained at the crease and kept the required run rate under control.

He found support from Sherfane Rutherford, who played an attacking knock of 84 off 37 balls. The pair added 120 runs for the fourth wicket, putting West Indies back in control of the chase.

Hope brought up his half-century in just 24 balls and continued to attack the Indian bowlers. His ability to find boundaries regularly ensured that the visitors stayed ahead of the required rate despite losing wickets at the other end.

The innings also helped West Indies register their highest successful run chase in men’s T20I cricket. Their 250-run chase was the second-highest successful chase in the format, behind South Africa’s pursuit of 259 against West Indies in 2023.

All eyes on third T20I

After an absolute run fest, attention will switch to Indore for the third T20I which could decide as to whether this five-match series is heading towards – the visitors or the hosts? The all-important contest will take place tomorrow at the Holkar Stadium from 7:00PM (IST) onwards.