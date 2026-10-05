Shardul Thakur to be replaced as Mumbai captain while former India skipper confirms availability for upcoming domestic season

Siddhesh Lad is expected to takeover as Mumbai's captain as Shardul Thakur recovers from an hand injury ahead of the 2026-27 domestic season

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/shardul-thakur-to-be-replaced-as-mumbai-captain-while-former-india-skipper-confirms-availability-for-upcoming-domestic-season-8532835/ Copy

Shardul Thakur will miss a few initial Ranji Trophy matches with Suryakumar Yadav also returning for Mumbai next season. (Photo: IANS)

Indian seamer Shardul Thakur, whose last appearance for the national side came in an away Test match in 2025, has reportedly picked up an hand injury and is on course to miss the first few matches of the upcoming 2026-27 domestic season for Mumbai.

Shardul Thakur was appointed as the side’s captain for the previous (2025-26) domestic season where Mumbai endured a very tough campaign. They were knocked out of the Ranji Trophy from the quarter-finals, and crashed out of the Vijay Hazare (one-day) and Syed Mushtaq Ali (T20) competitions from the first round itself.

Ahead of the upcoming season and due to the hand injury, Shardul Thakur will not continue as Mumbai’s captain and he is expected to be replaced by middle-order batter Siddhesh Lad, according to a report from the Times of India.

Also Read: ‘It’s something that…’: Shivam Dube opens up on India’s Asian Games gold after beating Pakistan in final

Shardul’s injury reportedly came during a net session where he got hit by the ball driven towards him by youngster Ayush Mhatre.

“Shardul suffered a hand injury when he was struck by a ball that Ayush Mhahre drove towards him. The hand injury is likely to see him miss a few matches,” a Mumbai Cricket Association source told TOI.

The bowling all-rounder last played for India in the fourth of an away five-match Test series in England back in July 2025.

Suryakumar Yadav confirms availability

In another development, India’s former T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, who was ousted from the role right after winning the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year, has confirmed his availability for the upcoming Ranji Trophy season, which kicks-off on Sunday, October 11.

The same source told TOI that Surya expressed his desire to feature for Mumbai in the red-ball season to MCA president Ajinkya Naik.

“Surya has confirmed his availability for the forthcoming Ranji Trophy to MCA president Ajinkya Naik,” the source said.

Suryakumar’s last appearance in a Ranji Trophy game came in an 80-run loss to Vidarbha in the 2025 semi-final at Nagpur. He has a total of 5758 runs in 86 first-class outings for Mumbai.

Mumbai’s schedule for upcoming Ranji Trophy season