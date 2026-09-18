Shashank Singh opens up about Punjab Kings 12-month commitment ahead of IPL 2027

Shashank Singh opens up on Punjab Kings’ year-round fitness approach as the franchise completes a four-day conditioning camp ahead of IPL 2027.

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Shashank Singh and Priyansh Arya highlight the importance of modern training. (Photo: IANS)

Punjab Kings have completed a four-day fitness and conditioning camp in Bengaluru as the franchise began its preparations for the upcoming domestic season and the next Indian Premier League campaign. The camp was held from September 14 to 17 in partnership with Stance Health.

Players including Shashank Singh, Priyansh Arya, Pyla Avinash and Vishal Nishad took part in the programme, which focused on improving their overall fitness, recovery and physical readiness.

Punjab Kings focus on fitness and recovery

The Bengaluru camp was different from the skill-based camp organised by Punjab Kings at their New Chandigarh base from August 11 to 15. While the earlier camp focused on cricket skills, the latest programme was built around strength, conditioning and recovery.

The players went through individual strength and conditioning plans, mobility exercises, nutrition programmes and recovery sessions. The aim was to help them understand their physical needs, handle workloads better and reduce the chances of injuries during a long season.

Shashank Singh underlined the importance of staying fit throughout the year and said players cannot treat the IPL as a three-month tournament.

“This is the first fitness camp that has taken place this year. Everyone feels that the IPL is a three-month tournament, but it is not—it is a proper 12-month commitment for players competing at this level. If you want to compete with the best in one of the world’s top leagues, you have to work that hard. This camp is focused entirely on fitness, diet, and training, and we are making sure to tick all the boxes well ahead of the season.”

Priyansh Arya highlights importance of modern training

Priyansh Arya also spoke about the benefits of having access to specialised fitness facilities and expert support. He pointed out that recovery can play a major role in helping players stay ready across a demanding cricket calendar.

“As the season approaches, our focus is to get as much quality training as possible and achieve peak physical condition. The facilities here, especially the dedicated physio support and strength and conditioning programmes, are tailored specifically for our individual needs. In modern cricket, fast and efficient recovery is what makes the real difference over a long season.”

Players balance training with recovery

The daily schedule combined hard physical sessions with recovery and time together as a group. Mornings started with mobility and gym work, followed by lunch, while conditioning sessions were held later in the day. The players then finished their routine with pool or recovery work.

“In the morning we start with mobility and gym work, followed by a team lunch. In the evening we move into conditioning, and we finish the day with pool or recovery sessions. That routine gives us quality time together, and that is how we grow both as individuals and as a unit. Building strong bonds off the field is just as vital as our performance on it,” said Shashank Singh

Punjab Kings continue year-round support

Arya also praised the franchise for supporting players even during the IPL off-season. According to him, the team helps arrange training and other requirements based on individual needs.

“The IPL might be played across three months, but Punjab Kings actively tracks our progress and supports us for the full nine months of the off-season. Whether we need to train in Mumbai, Bengaluru, or attend camps in Chandigarh, the franchise arranges everything within a day. Having that level of backing throughout the year gives a player immense confidence.”

Shashank also credited the franchise’s culture for helping him develop as a player.

“Punjab Kings has completely transformed my career. The way the franchise has backed me through challenging moments is something very rare, and I am extremely grateful for that. The management, players, and owners treat us like family rather than just a professional setup, and that environment inspires you to give 110% on the field.”

Punjab Kings are now set to return their players to their respective state teams as the domestic season approaches. The franchise will also organise more specialised camps across the country in the coming months before the players regroup for the next phase of IPL preparations.