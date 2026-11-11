Shreyanka Patil returns as India announce squads for England series, Anushka Sharma named captain

Shreyanka Patil has returned to the India A setup for the England series, while Anushka Sharma and Minnu Mani have been named captains for the limited-overs and Multi-Day squads.

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Shreyanka Patil has been included in India's squads for the upcoming England A series (Photo: BCCI/X)

Shreyanka Patil has earned a place in the India A squads for the upcoming home series against England A, giving the all-rounder an opportunity to make a strong comeback after missing out on recent international assignments. The Women’s Selection Committee has announced separate squads for the T20, One-Day and Multi-Day matches.

The series will feature three T20 matches, three One-Day games and one Multi-Day fixture. Anushka Sharma will captain India A in the two limited-overs formats, while Minnu Mani has been given the leadership responsibility for the Multi-Day match.

Shreyanka Patil Gets India A Call-Up After Domestic Success

Shreyanka has been included in all three squads after an impressive run in the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy. The 23-year-old was not selected for India’s recent series against Zimbabwe and was also left out of the squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa.

However, she responded strongly in domestic cricket, taking two consecutive five-wicket hauls for Karnataka. She picked up 5/26 against Maharashtra on October 27 before producing another excellent spell of 5/18 against Goa two days later.

Her selection gives her a chance to regain momentum and push for a return to the senior Indian team.

Mumbai Indians’ WPL Recruits Also Get India A Opportunity

The squads also feature two young players who recently secured contracts at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction. Sanika Chalke and Akshita Bhagat were both picked by Mumbai Indians for Rs 10 lakh each.

While batter Sanika has been included in the T20 squad, all-rounder Akshita has earned a place in the One-Day and Multi-Day teams.

Anushka Sharma will lead the T20 and One-Day sides, with Minnu Mani serving as her deputy. For the Multi-Day fixture, Minnu will take over as captain, while Tejal Hasabnis has been named vice-captain.

India A vs England A: Full Squads

T20 Squad: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Sanika Chalke, Anushka Sharma (C), Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (WK), Shipra Giri (WK), Minnu Mani (VC), Amanjot Kaur, Shreyanka Patil, Vaishnavi Sharma, Prema Rawat, Saima Thakor, Monica Patel, Kashvee Gautam.

One-Day Squad: Vrinda Dinesh, Tanisha Singh, Priya Punia, Anushka Sharma (C), Niki Prasad, G Kamalini (WK), Shipra Giri (WK), Minnu Mani (VC), Tejal Hasabnis, Shreyanka Patil, Amisha Bahukandi, Shabnam Shakil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Kashvee Gautam.

Multi-Day Squad: Shubha Satheesh, Priya Punia, Tanisha Singh, Purvaja Verlekar, Henreitta Perera, Tejal Hasabnis (VC), Shipra Giri (WK), Uma Chetry (WK), Minnu Mani (C), Shreyanka Patil, Saima Thakor, Akshita Bhagat, Amisha Bahukandi, Happy Kumari, Shabnam Shakil.

India A vs England A: Full Schedule

The T20 series will begin in Pune on November 30, with the final match scheduled for December 5. The teams will then move to Mumbai for the One-Day series, followed by the Multi-Day fixture at Wankhede Stadium on December 19.