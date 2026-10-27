Shreyas Iyer applauds Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their impressive partnership vs NZ in 3rd T20I

Indian captain Shreyas Iyer praised Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for their incredible batting performance against New Zealand in the third T20I. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Shreyas Iyer praised Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after impressive vs NZ in 3rd T20I (Image - X)

India T20I captain Shreyas Iyer praised openers Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after India beat New Zealand by six wickets at the Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Tuesday.

Abhishek scored 113 runs, while Sooryavanshi made 45 runs. Both batters attacked the New Zealand bowlers from the start. They scored 118 runs in the first six overs, which is the highest score by any team in the Powerplay.

The two openers added 133 runs for the first wicket and helped India chase the target of 199 runs in just 13.2 overs. This became the fastest chase of more than 190 runs by a full-member team. It was also the second-fastest chase overall. Estonia holds the record after chasing 192 runs against Cyprus with 42 balls left.

Also Read: Abhishek Sharma sets new world record with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in 3rd T20 vs NZ, seals series win for India

Shreyas Iyer was amazed by the batting of both openers. He praised their performance as they helped India win the match in record time.

“Absolutely stunning. It was pleasing to the eyes the way they played strokes. Also, when Sanju and I went to bat, the ball was seaming, and I was like, how did they manage this? It was simply mind-boggling,” Shreyas said after the match.

He also said that this was the best performance he had seen in international cricket. “Honestly speaking, getting 100 in 5 overs, I’ve never seen that before, especially at the international level. And definitely tops it,” he added.

India are leading the five-match series 3-0 after winning the first three matches in New Zealand. “I think it’s essential, especially coming overseas (on message for players to keep playing the way they are). You know the conditions are going to be different, and you’ll be challenged with a lot of different deliveries.”

“And just to overcome this by such phenomenal performance, credit where it’s due, the way they played today, it was exceptional. And obviously, winning the series with the third match and two more to go, I hope that they keep continuing with the same form and yes, it’s just amazing the way the lads pulled up to this occasion. Jet lag at the start and then the way they fitted to the occasion, mind-boggling,” he added.

Also Read: IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: Abhishek Sharma reveals he manifested his third-match innings vs New Zealand