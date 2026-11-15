Shreyas Iyer reveals why Arshdeep Singh is a game changer after India’s series win

Shreyas Iyer has praised Arshdeep Singh's ability to change the momentum of a match, highlighting the pacer's character, experience and attacking mindset.

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Shreyas Iyer's big praise for Arshdeep Singh after NZ series win (Photo: ANI/X)

India stand-in captain Shreyas Iyer has explained what makes Arshdeep Singh’s short-ball deliveries tough to face for opposition batters, pointing toward the left-arm pacer’s quick bowling action and the ball’s trajectory toward the batter. Iyer reckons Arshdeep’s surprise bouncer against batters makes him an important weapon in India’s bowling attack.

Arshdeep delivered an impressive performance in the fifth and final ODI against New Zealand at Bay Oval on Sunday. He picked up three wickets for 30 runs as India secured a 22-run victory and clinched the five-match series 3-1. His performance also earned him the Player of the Match award.

Speaking during the post-match press conference after the match, Iyer was asked about Arshdeep’s short-ball bowling and why batters sometimes struggle to get into the right position against him. The India skipper explained that the pacer’s action does not give batters enough time to prepare for the delivery.

“It is deceptive. It is deceptive because of his action. Because he’s got that quick action, he doesn’t jump. So some of the batsmen, they stop in between; they don’t get that momentum to hit the bouncer, and it skids on as well if the wicket is helpful,” Iyer said.

Iyer Talks About Arshdeep’s Wobble-Seam Delivery

Arshdeep has also been working on his wobble-seam delivery, which has been a regular part of his bowling during the New Zealand series. However, Iyer admitted that he had not faced this particular delivery during net sessions and could not explain the technical work behind it.

He pointed towards India’s bowling coach Morne Morkel, who has been working closely with the pacer, as the right person to discuss the development of this variation.

“Wobble seam I haven’t faced honestly in the nets. I don’t know what kind of plan he has with Morne Morkel. I think he would be the best guy to talk about that, because he’s someone who has been working with him consistently for the last month in New Zealand and also before that against West Indies. So he’s the right person to ask this question,” Iyer said.

Shreyas Iyer Praises Arshdeep’s Ability To Change Matches

Apart from discussing his bowling variations, Iyer also praised Arshdeep’s mindset and ability to make a comeback after an ordinary start. The left-arm pacer struggled to find his rhythm in the first two overs but made the necessary changes and finished with three important wickets.

“The way he made a comeback today-in his first two overs his rhythm wasn’t getting set, it was pitching too far here and there-so after that, bouncing back as a bowler, I think he maintained his character very well at that point in time,” Iyer said.

The stand-in captain also credited Arshdeep’s experience and understanding of different conditions, saying he quickly worked out the right length and continued bowling in those areas.

“So he has been playing consistently, he has that experience too, so definitely he is the kind of player who assesses conditions very well, and he figured out that from this length his ball would go well, and after that he kept bowling that consistently. So obviously the team benefited too,” he added.

Iyer also spoke positively about his association with the pacer and wished him well for the future.

“And talking about his stint with me, obviously it was very good, and you know, I wish him all the luck for his future endeavors,” he said.

Arshdeep Leads India To Series Victory

India were bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs after Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel scored 46 runs each. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner and Jacob Duffy picked up three wickets apiece.

In reply, New Zealand managed 187 in 48.1 overs. Arshdeep led India’s bowling effort with three wickets, while Axar and Mohammed Siraj claimed two each. Dean Foxcroft was the top scorer for the hosts with 31 runs.

The victory gave India a 3-1 series win and marked their third ODI series triumph on New Zealand soil.