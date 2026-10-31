Shreyas Iyer surpasses Rohit Sharma to achieve personal milestone against New Zealand in 4th T20I

Shreyas Iyer surpassed Rohit Sharma to achieve a big accomplishment as India's T20I captain against New Zealand in the fourth T20I match.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/shreyas-iyer-surpasses-rohit-sharma-to-achieve-personal-milestone-against-new-zealand-in-4th-t20i-8540980/ Copy

Shreyas Iyer's new record against New Zealand in fourth T20I match (Image - X)

Team India is delivering a brilliant performance in the T20I series against New Zealand. The four matches have been played in this so far, where the men in blue succeeded in winning three games out of them. In the fourth T20I clash, the Blackcaps displayed their brilliance to hand a solid defeat to the visitors. Although the hosts had already lost this series, the third T20I match result went to the Indian team’s favor.

Despite losing the fourth T20I match. The Indian captain, Shreyas Iyer, achieved a personal accomplishment in the second and last match of the series. In yesterday’s match, Shreyas Iyer won’t be able to give an impactful score to the Indian team in chasing a mammoth of 260 runs. However, he gave an explosive start with his attacking approach to the team. In his innings, Shreyas Iyer displayed an incredible batting performance and impressive boundaries to help the team heal from early wicket setbacks.

Speaking about his knock, Shreyas Iyer scored 22 runs off 11 deliveries, including 4 fours at a strike rate of 200.00. After this short but crisp innings, Iyer has achieved a huge feat as a captain of the Indian team. Shreyas Iyer became the player with the most runs for India in a calendar year in T20Is as captain. He has scored 666 runs in 25 matches in 2026.

Not only this, while achieving this personal milestone. Shreyas Iyer surpassed legendary player and one of the finest T20I captains for India, Rohit Sharma. During his tenure, Rohit scored 656 runs in 29 T20Is in 2022.

Speaking about the fourth T20I match between India and New Zealand. The Blackcaps got a chance to bat first, after seeing Shreyas Iyer’s incredible luck in the toss, which is helping him to win the toss continuously. Throughout this series, Iyer has been lucky to win tosses.

However, New Zealand’s star batters, Glenn Phillips and Michael Bracewell had different plans for India as they displayed their explosive batting performances. Their brilliance provided a huge boost to the kiwis. Glenn Phillips smashed a blistering century for his side and managed to score 107 runs off 49 balls, including, 6 fours and 10 sixes at a strike rate of 218.37. On the other hand, his partner Bracewell also played an impactful innings for his side. He scored 65 runs off 25 balls. In his knock, he smashed 4 fours and 6 sixes at a strike rate of 260 and guided their side to win the game by a big margin of 87 runs.