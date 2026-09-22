Shreyas Iyer’s Team India defeat Japan in a thrilling match by 2 runs in historic first-ever match

Shreyas Iyer's Team India showed a match-winning performance against Japan in the historic first-ever match, which helped them to defeat Japan in a tight ending by 2 runs.

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India defeat Japan by 2 runs in the historic first-ever match

IND vs JPN: Team India faced Japan in the T20 match, where, due to rain and wet outfield, the toss of the match was delayed. Later, it converted to a five-overs match. The match was filled with full of chaos as the Indian team registered a victory over Japan by 2 runs in this match.

India (Playing XI): Sanju Samson(w), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Yash Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Japan (Playing XI): Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake, Reo Sakurano-Thomas, Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming(c), Benjamin Ito-Davis, Wataru Miyauchi, Alexander Shirai-Patmore(w), Charlie Hara-Hinze, Ibrahim Takahashi, Declan Suzuki-McComb, Makoto Taniyama, Shoma Sugaya-Slater.

Team India had won the toss and decided to bat first in this match. For the Men in Blue, star opening pair Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma opened the innings, where Japan’s bowling lineup succeeded in dismissing a dangerous batter, Abhishek Sharma, in the match for a one-ball duck. Recently, Abhishek Sharma delivered an exceptional performance against Afghanistan in the friendly series.

Meanwhile, experienced batter Sanju Samson also failed to score runs in the match and was dismissed for 9 runs off 7 balls by Ibrahim Takahashi. He was only able to smash one boundary in this match.

In this five-over match, all the experienced batting lineup failed to score for the Indian team. Ishan Kishan was dismissed for 3 runs in this match. Even though, the skipper Shreyas Iyer himself managed to score 16 runs off 12 balls.

The Indian team managed to score 32 runs only in their innings for a loss of four wickets and gave a total of 33 runs to their rivals.

It’s time to discuss Japan’s innings in this match. Skippers Kendel Kadowaki-Fleming and Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake opened the innings for them, where the captain scored 12 runs off 12 balls in this match, including one four.

No other batter could showcase a great innings in this match, as players like Ibrahim Takahashi, Benjamin It-Davis and Alexander Shirai-Patmore weren’t able to help their side to win this match and lose by 2 runs.

For the Indian team, Washington Sundar was the only player to get two wickets in the match as he bowled 2 overs and conceded 13 runs for two wickets.

With this victory, the Indian team achieved a big record as they becomes the first team to register 200 wins in the T20 Internationals.