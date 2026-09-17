Shreyas Iyer’s Team India ride of Abhishek Sharma’s record ton to complete 3-0 whitewash vs Afghanistan

Team India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series whitewash, powered by Abhishek Sharma’s record ton. Scroll down to read the full match report.

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Team India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs in the third T20I. (Photo: BCCI)

Shreyas Iyer-led Team India completed a 3-0 T20I series whitewash against Afghanistan after a dominant 127-run victory in the third match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Thursday. Abhishek Sharma’s record-breaking 108 off 34 balls set up India’s massive total of 221/7 before Nitish Kumar Reddy and Ravi Bishnoi picked up three wickets each to bowl Afghanistan out for 94 in 14.1 overs.

Abhishek Sharma powers India to 221

After Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl, Abhishek gave India a flying start alongside Sanju Samson. The left-hander attacked from the opening over and quickly put the Afghanistan bowlers under pressure.

Abhishek reached his century in just 30 balls, setting a new record for the fastest T20I hundred by a batter from a Test-playing nation. He also became the fastest Indian to score a T20I century, going past Rohit Sharma’s previous mark of 35 balls against Sri Lanka in Indore in 2017.

A MAGNIFICENT MILESTONE! Relive the moment Abhishek Sharma brought up a record-breaking hundred #TeamIndia | #AFGvINDpic.twitter.com/SMbmXrtziL — BCCI (@BCCI) September 17, 2026

Abhishek eventually finished with 108 off 34 balls, while Sanju Samson contributed 50. The pair put together a huge 142-run opening partnership in only 9.5 overs, giving India the platform to post 221/7.

Afghanistan lose early wickets

Chasing 222, Afghanistan made a positive start through Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran. Gurbaz hit two boundaries in the opening over from Reddy, while Zadran added a six as Afghanistan collected 15 runs from the first over.

However, India soon turned the game around. Axar Patel dismissed Gurbaz with his first delivery after the opener missed a sweep. Sediqullah Atal followed three balls later when he top-edged a slog sweep and was caught by Abhishek.

Jasprit Bumrah then produced a sharp yorker to remove Darwish Rasooli, while Yash Thakur dismissed Zadran, who scored 25. Afghanistan were four wickets down inside the powerplay, leaving them with a huge task.

Reddy and Bishnoi complete Afghanistan’s collapse

Noor ul Rahman, who was dropped by Tilak Varma at long-off, made 11 before Ravi Bishnoi forced a miscue that was caught in the deep.

Reddy then returned to remove Mohammad Nabi for his second wicket. Nabi tried to play across the line but missed a low delivery that went through his defence and hit the stumps.

Azmatullah Omarzai was dismissed after finding the fielder at sweeper cover, while Mujeeb Ur Rahman was bowled for a duck. Bishnoi then finished the innings by removing Rashid Khan and Abdullah Omarzai as Afghanistan were bowled out for 94.

Reddy ended with figures of 3-25, while Bishnoi claimed 3-26 to complete India’s emphatic 127-run victory.

India complete dominant series sweep

The victory gave India a clean 3-0 sweep in the three-match T20I series. Abhishek’s record-setting hundred provided the biggest highlight with the bat, while India’s bowlers ensured Afghanistan had no chance of chasing down the huge target.

Brief Scores

India 221/7 in 20 overs: Abhishek Sharma 108, Sanju Samson 50; Azmatullah Omarzai 2-27, Abdullah Ahmadzai 1-38.

Afghanistan 94 all out in 14.1 overs: Ibrahim Zadran 25, Azmatullah Omarzai 17; Nitish Kumar Reddy 3-25, Ravi Bishnoi 3-26.

India beat Afghanistan by 127 runs.