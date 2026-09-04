Shreyas Iyer’s Team India set to face Japan in historic first-ever T20I ahead of Asian Games 2026

India and Japan will play a special T20I in Japan on September 22, 2026, to mark 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

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India and Japan to play a special T20I in Japan on September 22. (Photo: IANS)

India and Japan are set to come together for a special cricketing occasion later this month. The men’s teams of India and Japan will play a T20 International in Japan as part of the celebrations marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The match, named the Suzuki Cup, will be played at the Sano International Cricket Ground in Tochigi Prefecture on Tuesday, September 22, 2026.

The fixture is being organised by the Japan Cricket Association (JCA) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It will also give the Indian team a chance to play in a new cricketing territory and help the sport reach a wider audience in Japan.

Special match to begin ‘Sport 75’ initiative

The India-Japan T20I will be the first event under “Sport 75”, an initiative aimed at increasing people-to-people exchanges and cooperation between the two nations through sport.

The initiative follows an agreement reached during a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It also comes as India continues its ambition to host the Olympic and Paralympic Games in 2036.

For cricket, the match is an important opportunity to build interest in a country where the sport is still developing.

BCCI welcomes historic cricketing occasion

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia said the board was pleased to be part of the special event and highlighted the importance of taking Indian cricket to new regions.

“The BCCI is delighted to be part of this historic occasion as the Indian and Japanese men’s teams come together for a special T20 International in Japan. This is a significant moment for cricket, as it takes the Indian team to new territory and provides an opportunity to introduce the sport to a wider audience in Japan and East Asia.”

Saikia also stressed the need to take cricket beyond its traditional markets and said the BCCI would work with the JCA to help the sport grow in Japan.

“The BCCI believes that the growth of cricket must extend beyond its traditional territories, and as the world’s largest cricket board, we recognise our responsibility to contribute to that growth.”

Also Read: ‘It’s just the start’: Smriti Mandhana makes huge statement after record-breaking night in Asia Cup 2026

Japan excited to host India

The Japan Cricket Association is also looking forward to welcoming India, who are the reigning world champions.

JCA CEO Naoki Miyaji described the match as a landmark occasion for Japanese cricket and invited local fans to experience the sport.

“To be able to invite the reigning World Champions to the home of cricket in Japan is a landmark moment for our association. We thank the BCCI for working with us towards this goal and greatly look forward to welcoming the passion of Indian cricket fans, and we actively encourage any local Japanese people curious about cricket to come and cheer on our team in what will be a truly memorable occasion.”

The September 22 match is expected to be an important step in strengthening cricket ties between India and Japan while introducing the game to more Japanese sports fans.