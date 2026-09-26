Shreyas Iyer’s Team India will face THIS team in the Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals match

Team India is ready to play their quarterfinals clash at the Asian Games 2026. Scroll down to find out the schedule for the upcoming important matches in men's cricket.

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India will face THIS side in Asian Games 2026 quarterfinals clash

Shreyas Iyer’s Team India all set to play quarter-final in the Asian Games 2026. They will meet Afghanistan in the tournament. Afghanistan’s match against Nepal on Saturday was washed out due to rain.

Nepal finished at the top of the standings. They showcased an impressive performance against Afghanistan on Friday, which helped them to jump to the top of the table, where they will face Sri Lanka at the Asian Games.

Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma lead India’s Asian Games squad

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh have directly reached the quarter-finals. Among the teams taking part, India and Bangladesh have picked their strongest squads. India will be led by Shreyas Iyer.

India had also won the gold medal at the previous Asian Games, with Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain. India had sent a second-string team for that tournament, but they still managed to beat their opponents and finish on top.

Tilak Varma will be Shreyas Iyer’s deputy in the Asian Games. India’s squad includes big names such as Jasprit Bumrah, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

India: Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Shivam Dube, Tilak Varma, Vipraj Nigam, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

Pakistan miss key stars as India and Pakistan can meet only in bronze or gold medal match

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be led by Sahibzada Farhan. However, their squad does not include some of their well-known players, including Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

The Asian Games gold medal match will be played on Saturday, October 3. The bronze medal match will take place on the same day before the final.

India and Pakistan cannot face each other in the semi-final. The two teams can only meet in the bronze medal match or the gold medal match.

Full quarter-final lineup for men’s cricket at the Asian Games:

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, China – Monday, September 28 – 5:30 AM (IST)

India vs Afghanistan – Monday, September 28 – 10 AM (IST)

Sri Lanka vs Nepal – Tuesday, September 29 – 5:30 AM (IST)

Bangladesh vs Malaysia – Tuesday, September 29 – 10 AM (IST)