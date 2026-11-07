Shubman Gill applauds Gurnoor Brar for his match-winning performance vs New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Indian captain Shubman Gill praised Gurnoor Brar for his remarkable performance against New Zealand in the second ODI match. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Shubman Gill praised Gurnoor Brar for his impressive performance (Image - BCCI)

The second match of the ODI series between India and New Zealand was completed. Where Shubman Gill’s Team India displayed an impressive performance to thrash the hosts by a big margin of four wickets to seal the second game at Hnry Stadium in Wellington on Saturday.

India captain Shubman Gill praised young fast bowler Gurnoor Brar for his brilliant bowling in the second ODI against New Zealand.

Read more: Rohit Sharma achieves new record of most ODI sixes against New Zealand in 2nd ODI

Gurnoor Brar did a great job with the ball in the middle overs. He took four wickets and gave away only 30 runs in his 10 overs. The fast bowler used his height and speed well on Wellington’s bouncy pitch. He troubled the New Zealand batters and helped India bowl them out for just 134 runs.

Rain stopped the match again while India were batting. India had scored 113 runs for the loss of seven wickets in 26 overs when the match was stopped. India won the match by four runs under the DLS method. Gurnoor was named Player of the Match for taking four wickets.

After the match, captain Shubman Gill applauded Gurnoor Brar for his exceptional performance. “Gurnoor, even in the last match as well, has been bowling really well. Hopefully, as he plays more games and gets more experience, he’ll become more consistent with his line and length. He’s got the pace, he’s got the bounce. It’s all about how consistent he can be, and we saw today the kind of quality he brings if he can keep bowling like this.”

India do not have their main fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj, in the team. Because of their absence, India are giving chances to less experienced bowlers. The team is also looking for new fast bowlers who can be part of the squad for the 2027 ODI World Cup.

Shubman Gill spoke about the message given to young bowlers like Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar and Anshul Kamboj. All three are part of India’s pace attack in this series, along with Arshdeep Singh.

“Most of them have all the qualities that are needed. It’s all about performing under pressure. International cricket is all about performing under pressure and getting that experience, bowling day in, day out and trying to deliver under pressure. That’s the key point for us,” Gill added.

India won the match by just four runs against New Zealand. The pitch was not easy for batting, but India managed to win the close match. With this win, India have taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

India were in trouble during the chase after losing seven wickets for 113 runs. KL Rahul was the only main batter left, and India needed 22 more runs to win. India still had a chance to reach the target, but rain stopped the match once again. In the end, India won by four runs under the DLS method.

“Yeah, the pitch was definitely challenging. But I think we lost two extra wickets than we would have liked in the end. We knew the rain might come in at the end. And the last two shots that we played … didn’t look good. If we had lost this match by DLS, four or five runs, it would have definitely been a stinker for us. But happy to get over the line,” Gill added.