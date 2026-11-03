Shubman Gill confirms that Hardik Pandya will play domestic cricket after getting fully fit

India ODI captain Shubman Gill confirmed that star Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya will be seen playing domestic cricket before India return.

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Shubman Gill confirms Hardik Pandya will play domestic cricket before India return (Image - X)

Star Indian player and one of the finest all-rounders of all time, Hardik Pandya is still dealing with his injury as the Indian team and ODI captain Shubman Gill are eagerly waiting for him to be back in the team.

However, his presence plays a massive role in the team as Shubman Gill shared his importance in the squad, while saying Team India’s lower-order will be sorted once Hardik Pandya returns to international cricket.

Not only this, Shubman Gill applauded Hardik Pandya by highlighting his unmatched skills for the Indian team. He praised Pandya’s bowling performance.

“If Hardik Pandya comes into the team, then our number seven and number eight positions will also be sorted. We will look like a much more balanced team in terms of batting,” Gill said.

“Firstly, I think he (Pandya) is a great player. The qualities he brings to the team are possessed by very few players in the world. Having a fast-bowling all-rounder who can bowl in every phase of the game, with the new ball, in the middle overs and at the death, along with the kind of batting he offers, is extremely valuable.

“It has been very unfortunate that he hasn’t been able to play since the IPL,” Gill added.

The Indian skipper said he is in touch with Hardik Pandya, who will probably play domestic cricket before coming back to the Indian team.

“Yes, we have had multiple conversations. He was supposed to play the India A matches, but just before that, he had some niggles again.”

“Hopefully, he will be fit soon, play some domestic cricket, and then we will see him back in the side,” Gill said.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill said winning this ODI series against New Zealand, will give huge boost to the players as they could do better in the ODI World Cup. Even the absence of key resources like Pandya or Jasprit Bumrah cannot hamper the side.

“I feel that any Indian team that steps on the ground is capable of beating any other team. Definitely, young players will gain a lot of confidence if they perform well here.

“We will also get confidence from the fact that if, for any reason, we don’t get the team we want for the World Cup, our team is still capable of beating any other side in any conditions,” Gill said.

Hardik Pandya has not been seen in the Indian jersey. After playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, he suffered multiple injury issues. Currently, the Indian star is dealing with his right shin injury.