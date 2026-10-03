Shubman Gill creates history, becomes only player to score 310+ runs in 3-match ODI series twice

Shubman Gill has become the only player to score more than 310 runs in a three-match ODI series on two separate occasions after his 334-run haul against West Indies.

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India ODI captain Shubman Gill (Photo: BCCI/X)

India captain Shubman Gill endured a rare failure in the third and final ODI against West Indies in New Chandigarh on Saturday. The star opener was dismissed for just one run off six balls after Shai Hope completed the catch behind the stumps off Jayden Seales in the third over.

Virat Kohli was dismissed for a first-ball duck in the same over, leaving India in early trouble at 4/2. However, Rohit Sharma’s 92 and Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 57 helped India recover, while KL Rahul played a crucial knock, remaining unbeaten on 129* to help India post 351/7 as they looked to complete a 3-0 series sweep.

Gill’s big series comes to an end

Despite his early dismissal in the decider, Gill has been the standout batter for India in the three-match ODI series. He scored 110 in the opening game before producing a stunning unbeaten 223 in the second ODI in Guwahati.

Those two innings had taken his tally to 333 runs before the third match. After scoring just one run on Saturday, Gill finished the series with 334 runs.

The Cricket Gully post highlighted the updated list of the highest run aggregates in a three-match ODI series:

360 – Babar Azam vs West Indies, 2016

360 – Shubman Gill vs New Zealand, 2023

352 – Daryl Mitchell vs India, 2026

349 – Imrul Kayes vs Zimbabwe, 2018

346 – Pathum Nissanka vs Afghanistan, 2024

342 – Quinton de Kock vs India, 2013

334 – Shubman Gill vs West Indies, 2026*

Gill remains the only player to score more than 310 runs in a three-match ODI series on two separate occasions.

Gill misses chance to break ODI series record

Gill entered the final ODI with a chance to rewrite the record books. He needed 28 runs to move past Babar Azam’s joint-record tally of 360 runs and become the sole holder of the highest aggregate in a three-match ODI series.

A score of 67 or more would also have put him on course to become the first batter to reach 400 runs in a three-match ODI series.

However, his early dismissal meant both records remained out of reach. Despite that, his 334-run tally against West Indies remains one of the strongest individual performances by an Indian batter in a three-match ODI series.

India eye series clean sweep

India had already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead before the final ODI. Gill’s two big knocks played a major role in that advantage, including his record-breaking unbeaten 223 in Guwahati.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli had also scored centuries earlier in the series. Rohit smashed 101 in the second ODI, while Kohli scored 139* in the opening match.

In the decider, India were forced to rebuild after losing Gill and Kohli early. Rohit and Gaikwad steadied the innings before KL Rahul took charge in the later stages.

Gill may have missed out on another big score, but his overall performance across the series underlined his ability to produce huge numbers in limited-overs cricket.