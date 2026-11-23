Shubman Gill opens up about pacer Mohammed Siraj, says ‘tough call to drop him’ for Wellington Test

Mohammed Siraj is India's leading wicket-taker in WTC 2025-27 cycle with 43 scalps but was dropped for drawn 1st Test vs New Zealand at Wellington.

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Shubman Gill (left) defended the decision to drop Mohammed Siraj for the 1st Test vs New Zealnd. (Source: X)

India vs New Zealand 2026 1st Test: One the biggest talking points in the 1st Test in the two-match series between India and New Zealand was the absence of Mohammed Siraj from the playing 11 in spite of being fit. There was massive uproar all over India with politicians also demanding an explanation why the Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans had been ignored and the likes of Prasidh Krishna and Anshul Kamboj played head of him.

Team India captain Shubman Gill finally spoke up about dropping Siraj at Basin Reserve and explained the management’s decision. “Siraj is a really good friend and dropping him was a really tough call. We have played lot together and I know him since early days. I had a chat with him before the Test explaining him the call, and he understood that. See every player will see a phase where they are not at their peak, and we picked on current form. The kind of player Siraj is, he will do a better comeback from here,” Gill said at the post-match press conference in Wellington on Monday.

Only the second drawn Test at the Basin Reserve since 2015. A rare result in Wellington! Watch the HERO VIDA India Tour of New Zealand, 1st Test Day 5, LIVE NOW on Sony Sports Network TV channels & Sony LIV. #SonySportsNetwork #SonyLIV #NZvIND https://t.co/WuHJVuYi73 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) November 23, 2026

Gill’s clarification came amid a political controversy surrounding Siraj’s exclusion, with Congress MP Imran Masood alleging that the fast bowler was overlooked despite his previous performances because of his ‘name’.

The Indian skipper maintained that the decision was purely based on cricketing considerations and current form of Siraj. “I think in every player’s career or life, there’s a phase where you’re not going to be at the peak of your career. And I think he understands that.

“As long as the player is willing to work hard and come back, that is always a positive sign for us. And he’s one of those characters who always wants to come back and do well for the team,” Gill added.

India went into the opening Test against New Zealand without Siraj in the playing XI, opting for a four-pronged pace attack featuring Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Anshul Kamboj and Prasidh Krishna.

Asked if too many changes are possible in the playing 11 for the second Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch starting on Friday, Gill said, “Honestly, not really. Maybe we’ll see how the wicket is, but I think most of the team is going to be the same. Everyone, I thought, did decently well.”

Team India failed to bowl out New Zealand in the second innings of 1st Test after scoring 720 for 9 in the first innings to take a massive first-innings lead. But Gill denied the fact that presence of Siraj or all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja would have made any difference to final result of the match.

Siraj has claimed 144 wickets in his Test career in 48 matches at an average of 49.63 with 5 five-wicket hauls. He is also India’s leading wicket-taker in the current WTC 2025-27 cycle with 43 wickets.