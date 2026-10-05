Shubman Gill provides much needed clarity on Indian team’s future selection plans, says Anshul Kamboj is key at THIS position

Shubman Gill spoke on Ravindra Jadeja's exclusion, the team management's broader plans and why Anshul Kamboj, in particular, will be given a chance to cement his position

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India's captain Shubman Gill and teammate Virat Kohli during the second ODI match against West Indies at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, Assam, on Wednesday, September 30, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

After completing a 2-1 series win in the three-match home ODI series against the West Indies last week, Indian captain Shubman Gill provided clarity on his side’s plans as the men in blue continue to prepare themselves over the next 12 months or so in the build-up to the ICC Cricket World Cup next year.

India had claimed the series against West Indies after winning both of the opening matches before going down in the third ODI by 5 wickets at New Chandigarh. The hosts had made a couple of changes to their side for the concluder last Saturday with senior all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also sitting out.

Read more: Shubman Gill highlights key areas India need to improve after 3rd ODI loss vs WI

That decision became a major talking point after India conceded the loss, with many criticising the team management for unnecessarily trying and testing new combinations.

When asked about the same thing during the press conference after the third ODI, Indian captain Shubman Gill claimed that it was a way to let other players gain valuable game time, stating that Ravindra Jadeja was kept out deliberately.

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“I don’t think Jaddu bhai was dropped. We made him rest because we had the opportunity to give other players game time today. When a series is just three matches long, it becomes very difficult to give experience to players sitting on the bench,” Shubman Gill said in the post-match press conference of the third one-day.

The Indian opener further stated that the team management will have proper discussions on player selection going forward with a keen eye on finding players who can produce the maximum output in the build-up to the World cup next year.

“Going forward, selectors and our management will have detailed discussions. Whatever we feel is best for the team-keeping the World Cup in mind-the player who provides maximum value with their specific skill set in those conditions will be prioritised for the squad,” Gill added.

Gill says Anshul Kamboj’s presence at number 8 important

Shubman Gill then spoke about the selections of pacers Anshul Kamboj and Auqib Nabi who played a game each in the series. The Indian captain clarified that both the pacers will be a part of the team management’s plans and that Kamboj becomes particularly important due to his proficiency with the bat at number 8.

The Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff is also keen on finding out players who can perform well under pressure. “Both Anshul and Auqib are players who will remain in our pool moving forward. With Prasidh Krishna injured, it gave us an opening to test different options with the series already won. Anshul is someone who can bat at number eight, which is a crucial spot for us. We want to see who can deliver under pressure when given the opportunity,” Shubman Gill concluded.

When will the Indian ODI side play next?

After thrashing West Indies in the recently concluded three-match series, India will set their sights at a very important tour of New Zealand where the Indians are slated to play two Tests and five T20Is as well as ODIs next month.

The all-format begins with the T20I series on October 22 while the one-day side will return to action on November 4.