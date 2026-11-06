Shubman Gill reveals why NZ ODI series is crucial for India’s 2027 World Cup plans, says ‘Conditions are going to be a lot more similar’

Shubman Gill reveals why NZ ODI series is crucial for India's 2027 World Cup plans. Says conditions in early November are a lot more similar to World Cup in South Africa.

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Shubman Gill reveals why NZ ODI series is crucial for India's 2027 World Cup plans (Photo: X)

India captain Shubman Gill believes the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand is very important for India’s preparations for the 2027 World Cup. He said the conditions in New Zealand right now are very similar to what India will get in the World Cup next year. This series will give the team a perfect chance to prepare.

The 2027 ODI World Cup will be played in October-November next year in South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia. Gill feels playing in New Zealand in early November is the best preparation for that big tournament.

Usually, India tour New Zealand, South Africa and Australia in December and January. That time the weather is very hot and conditions are different. But this time, India are playing in New Zealand in early November.

Gill said this timing makes a huge difference. The weather, pitches and bounce in November are almost same as what India will get in the World Cup in October-November.

Explaining this in a video released by BCCI on X, Gill said, “The conditions that we’re going to get here are going to be a lot more similar to the ones that we’re going to get in the World Cup, especially playing here in early November. Usually, whenever we play in South Africa or in New Zealand or in Australia, we play around December, January and the World Cup being in October and November, so I think the conditions are going to be a lot more similar, and it’s going to be a really good experience for us,”

India have already taken a 1-0 lead in the five-match ODI series. They won the rain-hit first ODI in Auckland on Wednesday by five wickets via DLS method.

India bowled out New Zealand for just 185 runs and then chased down the revised target of 143 runs easily. Virat Kohli scored 74 runs and Rohit Sharma’s run-out changed the momentum.

Now, the second ODI will be played in Wellington on Saturday. However, rain is again expected to play a part in the second match.

Gill is very happy with India’s young fast bowling attack. He believes the conditions in New Zealand suit his pacers perfectly. The pitches are giving good bounce and some movement.

He backed Anshul Kamboj, Aaqib Nabi Dar, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh to make a big impact in this series.

“With the wickets seeming around and giving good bounce, our fast bowlers, whether it is Anshul, Aqib, Gurnoor or Arshdeep, I think the skill set that they bring to the team in these conditions is tailor-made for them, and I’m really optimistic that they’re going to have a really good series,” Gill said.

Gill also explained why he arrived in New Zealand early, before the rest of the team. He wanted to get some extra practice, especially with the red ball, ahead of the Test series.

“I wanted to get four or five extra sessions before I joined the team, mainly because of the red ball,” Gill said.

Gill wants to be fully ready for both white-ball and red-ball cricket on this long tour. India will play ODIs, T20Is and Tests on this tour.

For Gill, this series is not just about winning against New Zealand. It is about building the team for the World Cup. The young players will get confidence if they do well here.

Gill had earlier said that any Indian team that takes the field is capable of beating any opposition. A series win in New Zealand will be a big confidence booster ahead of the 2027 World Cup.