Shubman Gill set to play Ranji Trophy match for Punjab before India’s New Zealand tour

Shubman Gill’s availability adds an important name to Punjab’s squad for the clash. The match will also serve as a chance for the team to build momentum before the next round of the domestic red-ball competition.

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Shubman Gill set to play for Punjab vs Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy. [Photo: IANS]

India captain Shubman Gill is set to turn out for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy before joining the national team for the upcoming tour of New Zealand. According to a PTI report, the 27-year-old batter will feature in Punjab’s second Elite Group A match against Chhattisgarh, starting on Sunday, October 18.

The match will be played at the PCA International Cricket Stadium, Ground A, in New Chandigarh. Gill is expected to travel to New Zealand with the Indian team on October 23 or 24 for the upcoming ODI and Test series.

Shubman Gill expected to strengthen Punjab’s batting

Punjab will be looking for their first outright win of the season after drawing their opening match against Assam in Mullanpur. They earned three points from that game after taking a first-innings lead.

Gill is likely to bat at No. 4, the same position he occupies in India’s Test team. He could replace Jashanpreet Singh in the playing XI after the latter managed 22 runs off 59 balls in the first innings against Assam.

It remains to be seen whether Gill will captain Punjab against Chhattisgarh or play under Uday Saharan. Former India Under-19 captain Saharan has been leading the side in the ongoing Ranji Trophy season.

Gill looks to make an impact in red-ball cricket

Gill’s last Ranji Trophy appearance for Punjab came against Saurashtra in Rajkot on January 22 and 23, 2026. It was a difficult outing for the batter, who scored only 14 runs across two innings as Punjab suffered a 194-run defeat.

He was dismissed for a two-ball duck in the first innings by Parth Bhut. The same bowler removed him again in the second innings, when Gill scored 14 off 32 balls while batting at No. 4.

The upcoming match will give Gill another opportunity to spend time in the middle before the international assignments. His participation will also provide Punjab with an experienced batter as they look to improve their position in the group.

Punjab and Chhattisgarh squads

Punjab: Vihaan Malhotra, Harnoor Singh, Uday Saharan (C), Jashanpreet Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Salil Arora (WK), Emanjot Singh Chahal, Harjas Singh Tandon, Harpreet Brar, Umesh Yadav, Gurnoor Brar, Gursimran Singh, Anshul Chaudhary, Sanvir Singh, Anmol Malhotra, Shubman Gill.

Chhattisgarh: Aayush Pandey, Sanidhya Hurkat, Anuj Tiwary (C), Amandeep Khare, Mayank Verma (WK), Vikalp Tiwari, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Rahul Pradhan, Dev Aditya Singh, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Sandeep Warrier, Rudra Pratap Dehari, Mohammad Sohail, Vashudev Bareth, Prateek Yadav, Sourabh Majumdar, Sanjeet Desai, Ashutosh Singh, Jayant Yadav.