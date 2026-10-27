Shubman Gill takes four net bowlers with him to prepare for New Zealand series on his own expense

This will be Shubman Gill's first-ever away tour of New Zealand since becoming the new Indian captain and that's why he is determined to be at his best

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Shubman Gill set to play for Punjab vs Chhattisgarh in Ranji Trophy. [Photo: IANS]

India’s long format captain Shubman Gill is hoping for a strong showing in the upcoming five-match ODI and two-match Test series against the Blackcaps next month. This will be Gill’s first-ever tour of New Zealand as the Indian captain, and he is doing everything possible to ensure he is firing on all cylinders once the matches begin.

In an interesting move, which is also a first by an Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill has decided to fund at least four to five net bowlers who will accompany and help him prepare for the entire New Zealand series.

No other batter in the history of Indian cricket has done so as the Board of Control for Cricket in India usually pays for the travelling net bowlers during foreign tours. This move will help Shubman Gill to be ready for the challenging conditions of New Zealand.

He had an underwhelming outing against the Kiwis during the home three-match ODI series in January 2026 and he is determined to turn it around in the away tour. Shubman Gill will only feature in the first three ODIs on November 4, 7 and 10 before handing over the captaincy to Shreyas Iyer for the final two matches on 13th and 15th of the month.

The 27-year-old is reportedly keen on doing well in the Test series which starts from November 19. He had also taken part in a Ranji Trophy game for Punjab to stay in touch with the red-ball. Though his only appearance saw him score only 1 run, Gill will be hoping to be at his best in the upcoming Test series.

Shubman Gill’s record in foreign tours

Shubman Gill has shown that he can perform in overseas conditions, but his record has also had its share of ups and downs.

Gill had a memorable tour of England last year, scoring 754 runs in five Tests at an average of 75.40. He hit four centuries and finished as the leading run-scorer in the series, which ended in a 2-2 draw. His tally was the highest by an Indian captain in a Test series, surpassing Sunil Gavaskar’s 732 runs against the West Indies in 1978-79.

His best performance came in the second Test at Edgbaston, where he scored 269 in the first innings and followed it up with 161 in the second. His match aggregate of 430 runs helped India register a 336-run victory. He also scored a century in the fourth Test at Manchester, making 103 in the second innings.

However, Gill has not been equally consistent on every overseas tour. Before the England series, he had faced challenges in Australia, where he scored 537 runs in nine Tests at an average of 35.80. His overall Test record against England has been stronger, with 1,346 runs in 15 matches at an average of 51.77.

The England tour was a major step forward for Gill. He handled the responsibility of captaincy while delivering runs against a strong bowling attack. The Indian team management will be hoping for a similar outing from him in New Zealand.