Shubman Gill’s India create rare yet massive Test record by scoring 700+ in 1st Test against New Zealand – Check details

Notably, all of the top five Indian batters scored at least a half-century with opener KL Rahul and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant scoring centuries to help India post 720 in their first innings with the bat

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KL Rahul celebrates his 13th Test century against New Zealand. (Photo: BCCI)

Shubman Gill’s team India produced a record-breaking and never seen before batting performance in the first of a two-match Test series against New Zealand at the scenic Basin Reserve cricket ground in Wellington. The visitors declared their first innings at 720/9 on day 4. The Indians not only registered their highest-ever Test total in the Island nation, but also achieved a rare feat that had never been recorded in the 149-year history of Test cricket.

India’s total of 720/9 surpassed the previous highest Test score on New Zealand soil, which belonged to the Black Caps themselves. The Kiwis had scored 715/6 declared against Bangladesh in Hamilton in 2019.

India also went past their previous best Test total in New Zealand of 520, which came against the same opposition in Hamilton in 2009.

The innings was built on contributions from almost the entire batting order. Yashasvi Jaiswal gave India a strong start with 85 off 89 balls, while KL Rahul scored a patient 136 off 290 deliveries. Rahul and Devdutt Padikkal added 165 runs for the second wicket, with the latter contributing 80 off 175 balls.

Shubman Gill came close to scoring a century but was dismissed for 98 off 146 deliveries. Rishabh Pant then took charge of the innings with an attacking 128 off 153 balls, which included 10 fours and six sixes. Dhruv Jurel also played an important knock of 78 off 79 deliveries, helping India cross the 700-run mark.

India achieve rare first-ever seven consecutive 50+ partnerships

One of the biggest talking points from India’s innings was their record of seven consecutive partnerships worth at least 50 runs.

The Shubman Gill-led side became the first team in Test cricket history to achieve the feat, with every partnership for the first seven wickets crossing the 50-run mark.

India also became the first team to achieve this milestone twice. They had previously managed six consecutive 50-plus partnerships against Australia in Ahmedabad in 2023, but went one step further in Wellington.

Another notable achievement was that India’s top five batters all scored at least 80 runs. This has happened only twice in Test cricket, with Pakistan being the first team to achieve it against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

India’s 720/9 declaration is also their third-highest total in Test cricket. Their highest remains 759/7 declared against England in Chennai in 2016, followed by 726/9 declared against Sri Lanka in Mumbai in 2009.

The visitors had earlier bowled New Zealand out for 368 in their first innings, with Henry Nicholls scoring an unbeaten 175 and Glenn Phillips contributing 118. India’s declaration gave them a massive 352-run lead, putting the hosts under pressure in the second innings.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were trailing by 260 runs.