Shubman Gill’s post with Virat Kohli creates buzz on social media after heroics vs WI in 1st ODI

Indian ODI captain Shubman Gill shared a post on his social media with Virat Kohli, after a brilliant batting performance by both batters against West Indies in the first ODI of the series.

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Shubman Gill's social media post with Virat Kohli

On Sunday, September 27th, the Indian team played the first match of the ODI series against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram. The result of the match came in the host’s favor as they defeated their rivals by a big margin of 8 wickets.

Star Indian players Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill showed an explosive batting for the Men in Blue in this first ODI clash. This first clash became memorable for every cricket fan as the legendary player, Virat Kohli was seen in the Indian jersey after a while.

Speaking about his innings, Virat Kohli scored 139 runs unbeaten off 88 balls. In his knock, he smashed 10 fours and 9 sixes at a strike rate of 157. With this impressive batting performance, Virat Kohli smashed his 86th century and completed his 15,000 runs in ODI cricket as well.

On the other hand, Indian captain Shubman Gill also displayed a brilliant batting performance as he targeted West Indies’ bowling lineup and smashed an explosive hundred for his side in the opening clash of the ODI series. Speaking about his performance, Shubman Gill scored 110 runs off 108 balls, including 13 fours and one six.

Both batters gathered important runs and built a crucial partnership at the moment, which helped the Indian side to chase the target of 296 runs in just 41.4 overs.

After the match, Indian captain Shubman Gill posted a series of pictures on his social media handles, where he posted a picture with Virat Kohli and also posted his century celebration moments with the caption ‘Fiery innings hi kehde’

Fiery innings hi kehde pic.twitter.com/I73BhhxA26 — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) September 27, 2026

After the match, Shubman Gill praised Virat Kohli for his heroic batting performance and completing his 15,000 ODI runs.

“He is enjoying the game a lot more, playing with freedom and enjoying the game and those are the effects of his batting. He always had the game; he always could clear the boundary at will and I think he is doing that right now,” Gill said.

“Someone like him who has won so many matches for the country, who has done it over and over again, you just let him be and you just want him to play however he feels like on the day, because when he plays well, he can win matches for you,” he added.