Sir Alastair Cook heaps praise on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s, says he is amazed with the teenager’s application

Cook was also cautious about Sooryavanshi's effectiveness in the longest format, especially in summer English conditions

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File photo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. (IANS)

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook has praised India’s teenage batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, admitting that he has rarely seen a young cricketer produce the kind of performances the 15-year-old has managed at such an early stage of his career.

Speaking to NDTV in Gurugram, Cook said he was particularly impressed by Sooryavanshi’s clean hitting, power and consistency. The former England opener also pointed out that the teenager’s ability to hit the ball to different parts of the ground makes him stand out from other aggressive batters.

“I have never seen a kid do what he is doing. Even if you take his age out of the equation, the way he hits the ball so cleanly, with such consistency and power, and breaks records almost every week, is extraordinary,” Cook said.

The 15-year-old has attracted attention with his performances in domestic and franchise cricket. He first made headlines in the 2025 Indian Premier League season when he scored a 35-ball century for Rajasthan Royals, becoming the youngest player to score a hundred in men’s T20 cricket.

He took his game to another level in the 2026 IPL season, finishing as the tournament’s leading run-scorer with 776 runs. He also hit a record 72 sixes during the campaign.

His recent performance in the Rising Stars Asia Cup added another achievement to his growing list of records. Playing for India A against the United Arab Emirates, Sooryavanshi smashed 204 off just 53 balls, including 28 sixes and seven fours. He reached his century in 28 balls and became the fastest batter to score a double century in List A cricket.

Cook was particularly impressed by the youngster’s ability to adjust to deliveries and still find the boundary. He also highlighted his bat speed and ability to hit both through the off side and towards mid-wicket.

However, the former England captain believes Sooryavanshi should not be rushed into international cricket. He feels the teenager still has plenty to learn and should be given enough time to develop his game.

“He has a lot of learning to do, and he looks like someone who wants to learn,” Cook said, adding that the coaches should decide when he is ready for the next step.

Despite all the praise, Sir Alastair Cook also stated that Sooryavanshi might not be able to replicate the same playing style in Test cricket, especially in English conditions. Cook pointed out that not every visiting batter has the technique of Sachin Tendulkar, that too, against bowlers who like to swing the ball both ways.

“Conditions in an English summer would likely test Sooryavanshi’s ability to convert starts into very big scores. Bowlers in England would look to swing the ball both ways. A player cannot use the same strategy in every situation to score runs in Test cricket, as Sachin Tendulkar demonstrated throughout his career,” Cook concluded.