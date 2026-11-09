Sitanshu Kotak reveals what makes KL Rahul so important for Team India, says ‘ He can bat anywhere’

India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak heaped praise on star batter KL Rahul for his exceptional performances for the Indian team. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Sitanshu Kotak praised KL Rahul for his brilliant performance for Team India (Image - X)

India assistant coach Sitanshu Kotak has applauded star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, KL Rahul for his ability to play different roles for the Indian team. Not only this, he also said that his presence is very important for the men in blue.

Sitanshu Kotak also added that KL Rahul has shown many times that he can adjust his game according to the team’s needs. KL Rahul has done well in different batting positions for India. He can open the innings in Test cricket and also bat in the middle order in ODIs. He can also change his batting style and score runs quickly in the final overs. Rahul has rarely failed in 50-over cricket, and Kotak has also noticed his consistent performances in the format.

“I think KL Rahul’s biggest advantage is that he can open in red-ball cricket and bat in the middle order in white-ball cricket. Whenever required, he can also go with five overs left. His record there is also very good. So, he plays according to the team’s needs,” Kotak said on the eve of the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park here.

Sitanshu Kotak also highlighted KL Rahul’s consistency and skills to deliver an exceptional performance whenever he got the chance to play for the Indian team.

“Since I have joined, I cannot remember many matches in which he has got an opportunity to bat but has not contributed. He has played some unbelievable innings, and he never looks under pressure,” he said.

He also heaped praise on KL Rahul for his calmness in tense situations. He also added Rahul doesn’t lose his focus under pressure and his ability to stay calm at the crease is one of his biggest strengths.

“If you notice, I have never seen KL under pressure. You always see him looking very stable. Most of the time, probably all the time, he has never let the team down.”

Kotak also praised Rahul for finding gaps in the field and changing his game according to the team’s needs. He said Rahul knows when to play safe and when to hit big shots.

“It is brilliant to have someone like him who has experience, temperament and the ability to rotate the strike, hit boundaries and, when required, easily hit a few sixes. That’s a great thing to have,” he said.