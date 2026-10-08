Sitanshu Kotak reveals why Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned to India’s T20I Team

Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak opens up on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's selection for the Indian team for the T20I series against New Zealand.

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Indian batting coach Sitanshu Kotak opens up on Bhuvneshwar Kumar's India selection

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak said Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s good form in the IPL and his experience of playing in other countries helped him get back into India’s T20I team for the New Zealand series.

Bhuvneshwar returned to the Indian team after a strong IPL 2026 season. He played an important role in Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s title win and took 28 wickets. He was the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament and missed the Purple Cap by just one wicket to Kagiso Rabada.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in a T20I against New Zealand in November 2022. He has played 87 T20Is for India and taken 90 wickets at an average of 23.10. His economy rate in the format is 6.96.

“See, one thing obviously is selectors picked it, but still I can give you an answer on what I think because in England, I also personally felt that with Bumrah not being around and all the new bowlers – like young bowlers were playing, and we all know that you can’t beat experience.

“You see, they also are good and performing well and getting selected. But at some stage you also need some experience. So, I am just thinking that might be one reason. Another thing is Bhuvneshwar has been doing really well in IPL for the last two seasons.

“So, selectors must have thought that for New Zealand conditions and all, and obviously he has been doing well and we need some experience. They must have picked him. That’s what I can think of unless you can think something different,” Kotak said in a press conference.

Kotak again said that the senior team is still open to all players, including experienced pacer Mohammed Shami. “First of all, I am not a selector. So, it is difficult for me to tell you that. But Shami is also playing, and he is also doing well. If selectors feel that he is doing well and the team has a requirement, then any player can be selected.”