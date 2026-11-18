SMAT 2026-27: Bihar pull off stunning upset win vs Delhi without Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yash Dhull ton in vain

Delhi batter Yash Dhull's blazing 125 went in vain as Bihar lost their SMAT 2026-27 match to Bihar by two wickets in Indore.

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Delhi batter Yash Dhull scored 125 in 59 balls against Bihar. (Source: X)

Delhi vs Bihar SMAT 2026-27: Bihar had started off their campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 with back-to-back losses and had the odds stacked up against them with their skipper Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missing the third game against Delhi at the Daly College Ground in Indore on Wednesday. But Bihar pulled off a stunning two-wicket win, chasing down a massive total of 225 to win after Yash Dhull had slammed his maiden T20 century.

Dhull set up a huge total for Delhi with his blazing knock of 125 in just 59 balls with 7 sixes and 16 fours and coupled with wicketkeeper Tejasvi Dahiya’s 51 off 25 balls with 4 fours and 4 sixes, the side posted an impressive 224 for 5 in 20 overs.

Read more: Suryakumar Yadav sends huge message to BCCI selectors with blazing 82 against Gujarat

The Delhi playing 11 was star-studded one with Punjab Kings opener Priyansh Arya at the top, recently-released Nitish Rana and Himmat Singh in the middle-order and bowlers like Simarjeet Singh, Digvesh Rathi and Suyash Sharma. Dhull and Dahiya were involved in a big partnership of 126 runs in just 8.5 overs to help Delhi bounce back from 81 for 3 to 207 for 4.

Yash Dhull 100 runs in 52 balls (13×4, 5×6) Delhi 159/3 #DELvBIH #SMAT #Elite Scorecard:https://t.co/z4hfUg2mQb — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 18, 2026

Delhi skipper Priyansh Arya and former Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana failed to get going. Medium pacer Raghavendra Pratap was the most successful bowler for Bihar, claiming three wickets. Dhull brought up his maiden T20 century off 52 balls with 6 sixes and 13 fours.

Bihar captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turned out in just the opening game for his side in SMAT 2026-27 season. He has now headed off to Doha to take part in ACC Men’s Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 which begins on Thursday.

In reply, Bihar got off to a flying start thanks to opener Ayush Loharuka (50, 22b) and one-down batter Bipin Saurabh (49, 19b). Both Loharuka and Saurabh scored at a strike-rate of over 200 and the duo added whirlwind 92 runs in just 5.4 overs. But their dismissal triggered a middle-order collapse as Bihar slumped from 117 for 1 to 189 for 8.

But the ninth wicket pair of Mayank Kumar (24 not out, 13b) and Prashant Singh (13 not out, 8b) added 37 runs to take Bihar home with one ball to spare. LSG leg-spinner Rathi was the pick of the Delhi bowlers, claiming 3 for 47.

Bengal hammer Jharkhand by seven wickets

Meanwhile, Bengal hammered defending champions Jharkhand by seven wickets at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in Mumbai. After restricting Jharkhand to 148 for 7, Bengal chased down the target in 18.4 overs, finishing at 149 for 3. Abhimanyu Easwaran remained unbeaten on 61 off 48 balls, while former Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Abishek Porel contributed 49 off 34.

Jharkhand’s innings was built around Virat Singh’s unbeaten 45 and Shikhar Mohan’s 42, but Bengal’s bowlers ensured the total remained within reach. The defending champions, who started their campaign with a win, have now suffered back-to-back losses.