SMAT 2026-27: Sairaj Patil’s all-round show helps Suryakumar Yadav’s Mumbai beat Goa by 18 runs

Mumbai beat Goa by 18 runs in SMAT 2026-27 as Sairaj Patil shines with bat and bowl. Baroda, Haryana, Puducherry also register wins.

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SMAT 2026-27: Mumbai beat Goa by 18 runs (Image: X)

Mumbai continued their winning run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 2026. The Suryakumar Yadav’s side beat Goa by 18 runs in a high-scoring match. The hero of the win was Sairaj Patil, who changed the game first with the bat and then with the ball.

Baroda, Haryana and Puducherry also won their matches and strengthened their position in the points table.

Mumbai vs Goa: Sairaj Patil’s All-Round Show

Mumbai batted first and scored 207 runs. The team was bowled out in 18.5 overs. In reply, Goa were bowled out for 189 runs in 19 overs. Mumbai won this match by 18 runs.

Mumbai did not get a good start, but the middle order handled the pressure. Musheer Khan scored 44 runs. Sairaj Patil scored 40 runs in just 21 balls. Maxwell Swaminathan added 28 runs and captain Suryakumar Yadav scored 25 runs.

For Goa, Lalit Yadav fought alone. He scored 81 runs off 41 balls including 14 fours and a six. Deepraj Gaonkar scored 48 runs, but Goa could not reach the target.

The real difference was made by Sairaj Patil. After scoring a quick 40 runs with the bat, he also took 3 wickets and gave away only 27 runs with the ball. For this all-round performance, he was named Player of the Match.

Baroda Thrash UP In Just 9 Overs

The biggest win of the day came for Baroda. Baroda bowled out Uttar Pradesh for just 92 runs. The UP team was all-out in 18.1 overs.

Atit Sheth took 3 wickets. Hemant Punde and Rasikh Salam Dar took 2 wickets each. For UP, Sameer Rizvi scored the highest 41 runs, but no other batter could stay at the crease.

In reply, Baroda chased the target in just 9.1 overs. The team scored 96/2 and won by 8 wickets. Shashwat Rawat remained unbeaten on 39 runs and Amit Pasi scored 38 runs.

Haryana Beat Tamil Nadu

Haryana beat Tamil Nadu by 7 wickets. Tamil Nadu batted first and scored 124 runs. They were bowled out in 19.5 overs.

Nishant Sindhu and Yuzvendra Chahal took 3 wickets each. Kanishk Chouhan and Rahul Tewatia got 1 wicket each.

For Tamil Nadu, Amit Sathvik scored 38 runs off 17 balls. B. Sachin scored 27 runs and Shahrukh Khan added 22 runs.

In reply, Haryana scored 126/3 and won the match. Captain Ankit Rajesh Kumar scored 43 runs and Nishant Sindhu remained unbeaten on 33 runs. Haryana chased the target in 16.1 overs.

Puducherry Win Easily

Puducherry beat Assam by 61 runs. Puducherry batted first and scored 192/6. Aman Khan scored 55 runs off 32 balls and Parameeswaran Sivaraman scored 53 runs off 43 balls. Pugazhendi Akash added 21 runs.

In reply, Assam could only manage 131/7. Pradyun Saikia scored 44 runs and Akash Sengupta scored 42 runs, but the team was never in the chase. Adil Ayub Tunda was the best bowler for Puducherry, taking 3 wickets for just 19 runs.