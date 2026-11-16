SMAT 2026: Mayank Yadav’s four-wicket haul powers Delhi to 109-run win over Punjab

Star player Mayank Yadav's incredible bowling performance helped Delhi beat Punjab by a big margin of 109 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

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Delhi beat Punjab by 109 runs in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

Priyansh Arya’s Delhi faced Ramandeep Singh’s Punjab in their second match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026 at Holkar Stadium in Indore on Monday. Delhi displayed an impressive performance and defeated Punjab by a big margin of 109 runs.

Punjab had won the toss and decided to bowl first. For Delhi, skipper Priyansh Arya and Sarthak Ranjan opened the innings and provided a strong start to Delhi by playing some impressive boundaries at the beginning to put some runs on the board.

Captain Priyansh Arya was in a different mood in this game as he kept on smashing boundaries in this game and putting pressure on Punjab’s bowling attack. On the other hand, Sarthak Ranjan also found boundaries for Delhi.

Sarthak Ranjan got a great start. But, he wasn’t be able to make his innings long and departed for 25 runs off 14 balls, including 3 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 178.57. After his dismissal, star batter Yash Dhull arrived at the crease and played a destructive innings for Delhi.

Priyansh Arya and Yash Dhull provided an explosive partnership for Delhi and a major headache to Punjab. Speaking about their innings, Priyansh Arya scored 55 runs off 32 balls, including 4 fours and 3 sixes, at a strike rate of 171.88, while Yash Dhull remained unbeaten for Delhi, scoring 78 runs off 40 balls. In his knock, he smashed 7 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 195.

Nitish Rana also played a short cameo for Delhi. He displayed his impressive batting performance and attacking approach as he scored 35 runs off 20 balls, including 2 fours and 3 sixes. In the end, Tejasvi Singh Dahiya and Himmat Singh also scored important runs, which helped Delhi to post 240 runs on the board for the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

For Punjab, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Sahil Bhaskar and Arjun Rajput were the bowlers to get wickets. Sukhdeep Bajwa (2/43), Sahil Bhaskar (2/46), Arjun Rajput (1/25).

In response, Punjab openers Vihaan Malhotra and Anmolpreet Singh provided an average start for Punjab. Vihaan Malhotra scored 23 runs off 10 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six, while Anmolpreet Singh scored 27 runs off 23 balls.

After their dismissals, Punjab faced a sudden batting collapse as their batters started losing their wickets and making blunders. After early wickets, captain Ramandeep Singh tried to score some runs for his side and stabilize the innings.

However, he was also departed early by Nitish Rana for 30 runs off 24 balls. In his knock, he smashed 3 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 125.

Harpreet Brar also scored an important 33 runs off 29 balls, including 4 fours and 1 six, at a strike rate of 113.79. Digvesh Rathi dismissed him and ended Punjab’s hopes as they were bowled out for 131 runs in 17.5 overs and lost the match by a big margin of 109 runs.

For Delhi, Mayank Yadav and Digvesh Rathi shone with the ball as they created trouble for Punjab in this game. Mayank Yadav (4/12), Digvesh Rathi (3/21), Nitish Rana (1/5) and Simarjeet Singh (1/36).

Punjab vs Delhi, playing XI

Punjab (Playing XI): Vihaan Malhotra, Anmolpreet Singh, Uday Saharan, Ramandeep Singh(c), Salil Arora(w), Arjun Rajput, Sanvir Singh, Harpreet Brar, Raghu Sharma, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Sahil Bhaskar

Delhi (Playing XI): Priyansh Arya(c), Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana, Sarthak Ranjan, Himmat Singh, Tejasvi Dahiya(w), Simarjeet Singh, Mayank Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Suyash Sharma, Ishant Sharma