SMAT 2026: Priyansh Arya’s explosive knock powers Delhi to 8-wicket win over Railways

Priyansh Arya's impressive batting performance helped Delhi defeat Railways by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026.

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SMAT 2026: Delhi beat Railways by 8 wickets (Image - X)

Delhi had a great day. They beat Railways by 8 wickets in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. It was a fast win. And once again, Priyansh Arya was the hero.

Railways won the toss and chose to bat first. That was a bad call. Delhi bowled so well from the start. Railways just could not get going.

Railways lost wickets fast. After 10 overs, they were 50 for 5. That is a very bad start. Delhi did not let them rest. The bowling was good. The fielding was good.

Suyash Sharma was the best with the ball. He took 3 wickets for just 14 runs in 4 overs. Rajneesh Dadar also took 3 wickets for 30 runs. Digvesh Singh Rathi took 2 wickets for 16 runs.

For Railways, Eshaan Goyal tried to fight. He made 37 runs off 41 balls. Shivam Chaudhary made 32 runs off 25 balls. He hit 2 sixes. Captain Mohammad Saif made 18 runs off 13 balls. But no one else stayed long. Railways were all out for 122 runs in 19.5 overs.

Delhi needed 123 runs to win. That is not a big score. But you still have to bat well. And Arya did just that.

Arya stayed not out on 56 runs off 30 balls. He hit 8 fours and 2 sixes. He was named Player of the Match. What a player he is.

Arya batted like a true captain. He stayed calm. He did not rush. He did not fear when Delhi lost two quick wickets. He played clean shots. He found the gaps. He ran hard. He just looked calm and sure.

Priyansh Arya in red-hot form Fresh off his historic 181, the Delhi captain backs it up with a match-winning 56*(30) to cruise past Railways Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/bNUJZv7ksC #SMAT | @mflone_ | @delhi_cricket https://t.co/pZL3S2X50U — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) November 26, 2026

Delhi lost two early wickets. Yash Dhull made 18 runs off 16 balls. Nitish Rana made only 4 runs. At that time, Delhi were 50 for 2. The game could have got hard. But Arya made sure it did not.

Then Tejasvi Dahiya joined him. Dahiya played so fast. He stayed not out on 42 runs off just 16 balls. He hit 1 four and 5 big sixes. He just hit the ball all over the park.

Arya and Dahiya added 77 runs together. They took the game away from Railways in no time. Arya held one end. Dahiya hit the big shots. It was a great pair.

Delhi got the runs in only 11.1 overs. They finished on 127 for 2. They won with 53 balls still left. That is a huge win.

This win was big for Delhi. It made their place in the next round much safer. And it was Arya who made it look so easy.

For Railways, it was a bad day. Their batters did not score enough. Their bowlers had no answers. But for Delhi fans, it was a day to smile. Arya is in great form. He is batting with so much ease and skill. If he keeps playing like this, Delhi can go far in this tournament.