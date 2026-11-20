SMAT 2026: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s impressive performance powers Maharashtra to second win over Assam

Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 44 runs helped Maharashtra to beat Assam in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad's unbeaten 44 helped Maharashtra beat Assam in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

Ruturaj Gaikwad helped Maharashtra win their second match in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He scored an unbeaten 44 runs against Assam on Friday. Maharashtra chased the target of 173 runs at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali. They won the match by five wickets on the last ball.

Wicketkeeper Rushikesh Sonawane also played well and scored 54 runs off 32 balls. Gaikwad made 44 runs off 35 balls and remained not out. Siddhesh Veer also stayed till the end and scored 18 runs off 12 balls to help Maharashtra win the match.

Sonawane and Prithvi Shaw added 81 runs for the second wicket. Shaw scored 29 runs off 24 balls before getting out. After his wicket, Maharashtra also lost Arshin Kulkarni and Ramakrishna Ghosh. But Gaikwad stayed at the crease and kept scoring runs. He and Veer helped Maharashtra reach the target. Sonawane was named Player of the Match.

Punjab beat Tamil Nadu by five runs in a close match in Indore. Punjab scored 165 runs while batting first. Tamil Nadu were in a good position during the chase. They scored 107/2 in 11 overs and needed 58 runs from the last nine overs.

Balasubramaniam Sachin and Andre Siddarth were scoring runs for Tamil Nadu. But Punjab spinner Kartik Chadha took three important wickets. He got Andre out in the 12th over. In the 14th over, he got Sachin out for 70 runs and Rithik Easwaran for five runs.

Harpreet Brar also took a wicket in the 15th over. Tamil Nadu had lost six wickets for 135 runs. Punjab bowlers kept taking wickets. Tamil Nadu needed eight runs from the last seven balls, but Sukhdeep Bajwa got Shahrukh Khan out. Krish Bhagat then got Gurjapneet Singh out. Punjab won the match by five runs. This was their third win of the season. Kartik Chadha was named Player of the Match.

Uttar Pradesh beat Chandigarh by 30 runs in Mumbai. This was UP’s second win in the tournament. UP scored 190/7 in 20 overs. Aryan Juyal scored an unbeaten 64 runs off 28 balls. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took three wickets for 19 runs, while Prashant Veer took two wickets for 36 runs. Their bowling helped UP win the match.

Andhra beat Madhya Pradesh by 70 runs in New Chandigarh. Andhra scored 186/7 in 20 overs. Shaik Rasheed scored 51 runs, while captain Ricky Bhui made 57 runs. Maramreddy Hemanth Reddy also scored 34 runs off 17 balls.

Andhra bowlers then took control of the match. Satyanarayana Raju took four wickets for 14 runs in 3.1 overs. KS Narasimha Raju and Bailapudi Yeswanth also took two wickets each. Madhya Pradesh could not reach the target and lost the match by 70 runs.

Bihar beat Jammu and Kashmir by nine runs in their fourth group match. J&K scored 190/6 in 20 overs. Abdul Samad scored 42 runs off 26 balls, while Yudhvir Singh Charak made 36 runs off just nine balls.

During the chase, Ashish Kumar scored 46 runs off 27 balls. Altamish Ashraf also made 50 runs off 36 balls. But Bihar bowlers stopped J&K from reaching the target. Brijesh Sharma and Abdul Samad took two wickets each. Yudhvir Vanshaj Sharma and Lone Nasir Muzaffar also took one wicket each.

Rain stopped three matches in the fourth round of the tournament. The matches between Hyderabad and Goa, Uttarakhand and Odisha, and Chhattisgarh and Gujarat were washed out in Kolkata. No toss took place in any of these matches.