SMAT 2026: Suryakumar Yadav’s 21-ball fifty helps Mumbai beat Hyderabad by 7 wickets

Suryakumar Yadav's brilliant knock helped Mumbai defeat Hyderabad by 7 wickets in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

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Suryakumar Yadav's fifty helps Mumbai defeat Hyderabad by 7 wickets in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

Mumbai captain and star player Suryakumar Yadav displayed an incredible batting performance in their opening match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy against Hyderabad on Saturday. Surya’s impressive knock helped Mumbai defeat Hyderabad by a big margin of 7 wickets at the Jadavpur University Campus 2nd Ground.

Former Indian T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav was seen playing his first competitive match after a break. In this match, Surya presented his impressive batting performance as he scored an unbeaten 60 runs off 21 balls. In his knock, he smashed 6 fours and 5 sixes, at a strike rate of 285.71. On the other hand, Shivam Dube helped the team finish the chase. Mumbai completed the target in just 13.1 overs.

Suryakumar has not played top-level cricket since the IPL. He later played in the Mumbai T20 League in June and some club matches. He was recently named captain of Mumbai for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He has also lost his position as India’s T20I captain and his place in the national team.

Earlier, Hyderabad scored 172 runs before losing all 10 wickets in 20 overs. Their batters failed to score big despite getting good starts. Abhirath Reddy made 35 runs off 24 balls, while Kodimela Himateja scored 25 off 16 balls. Captain Chama V Milind also added 22 runs off 12 balls to help Hyderabad reach a total of 172.

Mumbai began the chase well, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi scoring 27 runs off 13 balls and Hardik Tamore adding 22 runs off 16 balls. Mumbai reached 90/2 in 7.5 overs and were in a strong position. Suryakumar Yadav and Musheer Khan then took over and started scoring runs quickly.

Surya hit two sixes and two fours in his first seven balls. He also completed his half-century in just 15 balls. Musheer supported him well by hitting boundaries and sixes. Surya smashed 22 runs in Ved Reddy’s over, while Mumbai scored 24 runs in Pranav Varma’s over.

Musheer was out for 51 runs in the 12th over, but Surya continued to score quickly. Shivam Dube joined him and helped Mumbai reach the target. Dube ended the match with a six in the 14th over. Surya stayed not out on 60 runs, with five sixes and six fours. Musheer hit three sixes and six fours, while Dube also hit two sixes.

Brief Scores: Hyderabad 172 all out in 20 overs (Abhirath Reddy 35, Kodimela Himateja 25; Maxwell Swaminathan 3/23, Shivam Dube 2/31) lost to Mumbai (Suryakumar Yadav 60*, Musheer Khan 51; Ajay Dev Goud 2/41, Pranav Varma 1/30) by seven wickets.