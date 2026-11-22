SMAT 2026: Who is Jamshed Alam? Railways pacer creates history with four wickets in four balls

Who is Jamshed Alam? The Railways fast bowler made history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026 by taking four wickets in four balls against Saurashtra.

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Jamshed Alam's historic four-wicket feat in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

Railways bowler Jamshed Alam made history in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy on Sunday, November 22. He took four wickets in four balls against Saurashtra. He was only the third Indian bowler to do this. It was a very big day for him. It was a very big day for Railways too.

Jamshed needed only nine balls to take five wickets. That means he took five wickets very fast. He did it in less than two overs. Cricinfo says only two bowlers took five wickets in less balls than him. That means only two bowlers in the whole world were faster than him in men’s T20 cricket. He was also only the sixth Indian bowler to take five wickets in his first men’s T20 match. His first match was a very good match for him.

Jamshed took four wickets in his first over. It was the fourth over when Saurashtra were batting in Indore. He got Harvik Desai out. He got Prerak Mankad out. He got Ruchit Ahir out. He got Sammar Gajjar out. All four went out in four balls. No one could stop him. Before this, Railways had made 182/5. Railways had made a good score. They had made 182 runs and lost 5 wickets.

Jamshed took his fifth wicket in the next over. He got Siddharth Rana out in that over. He did not stop after four wickets. He took one more wicket in his next over. Saurashtra were in big trouble at 30/6. They had lost 6 wickets for only 30 runs. That is a very bad start. Zubair Ali caught Desai. Jamshed bowled Mankad. Gajjar and Rana were out LBW. The keeper caught Ahir. That means one man was caught, one man was bowled, two men were out LBW, and one man was caught by the keeper.

Saurashtra could only make 153/8 and lost the match by 29 runs. They tried to make the same score as Railways. But they could not do it. They made 153 runs and lost 8 wickets. Railways won the match by 29 runs. Jamshed took five wickets and gave 38 runs. That means he took 5 wickets and gave 38 runs. But he gave 17 runs in his last over. His last over was not good. He gave many runs in that over. But his first two overs were very good.

Before Jamshed, only two Indian bowlers had taken four wickets in four balls. Karnataka’s Abhimanyu Mithun did this against Haryana in November 2019. He took four wickets in the 20th over. That is the last over of the match. Vidarbha’s Darshan Nalkande did the same against Karnataka in November 2021. He also took all four wickets in the last over. He took four wickets in the 20th over too. Now Jamshed is the third name in this list.

Only two bowlers from outside India took five wickets in less balls than Jamshed in men’s T20 cricket. Indonesia’s Gede Priandana took five wickets in just six balls against Cambodia. He was very fast. Finland’s Mahesh Tambe took five wickets in eight balls against Estonia. He was also very fast. Both bowlers did this in 2025. That means they did this in this year. Jamshed took five wickets in nine balls. That is one ball more than Mahesh Tambe. That is three balls more than Gede Priandana.

Afaq Afridi is the only other bowler to take four wickets in four balls in his first T20 match. He did this while playing in Pakistan’s Champions T20 Cup in December 2024. That means he did the same thing in his first match. He took four wickets in four balls in his first match. Now Jamshed has also done the same thing in his first match.

Jamshed has also played for Meerut Mavericks in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. He has also played for Railways in the CK Nayudu Trophy. That is a game for players under 23. That game is for young players. Players who are under 23 years play in that game. This year, he played for Aakash Tigers MWS in the T20 Mumbai League. He has played in many small leagues before this. Now he has played a big match in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. And he has made history in that match.