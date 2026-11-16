SMAT 2026: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed Bihar’s second match against Railways?

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi missed the second match for Bihar against Railways in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy- Here's why.

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Why Sooryavanshi missed Bihar's second match in SMAT 2026 (Image - X)

Youngest Indian star and one of the finest batters of all time, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently achieved a huge milestone in his career after becoming the youngest player in the world to captain a team in a men’s T20 match on Saturday.

Recently, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi handled Bihar’s captaincy in the ongoing domestic tournament, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2026. He was seen leading the side in the opening clash against Saurashtra at Holkar Stadium in Indore.

Speaking about his performance in the first match, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wouldn’t be able to play big innings in this match. Sooryavanshi managed to score 18 runs off 12 balls. In his knock, he smashed 2 fours and 1 six at a strike rate of 150.00. His side also lost the match by five wickets.

Before stepping up into domestic cricket. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was part of the T20I series between India and New Zealand. In the five-match T20I series, he played two matches and scored 45 runs off 19 balls. He also displayed an outstanding opening partnership with Abhishek Sharma as both batters added 133 runs in just 7.1 overs.

In the second match of the tournament, Bihar faced Railways at Daly College Ground in Indore on Monday. Before this game, Bihar’s captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi wasn’t a part of the squad. In his replacement, Suraj Kashyap handled Bihar’s captaincy and Tarun Kumar opened the innings with Alok Kumar in his absence.

The reason behind his absence is his priorities for Team India A as he will represent the national team in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026, which starts on November 19 (Thursday). This is the reason behind his absence from Bihar’s team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

In the Rising Stars Asia Cup, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be seen competing with Abhishek Sharma and Prabhsimran Singh for the opening spot. He would have been an opener if the matches were in T20 format. However, this year’s tournament will be played in a 50-over format.

India A squad for ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Tilak Varma (C), Ayush Badoni, Rinku Singh (VC), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Suryansh Shedge, Shahbaz Ahmed, Vipraj Nigam, Harsh Dubey, Tanush Kotian, Harshit Rana, Prince Yadav, Arshad Khan