SMAT 2026: Youngest T20 captain Vaibhav Sooryavanshi forgets Bihar’s playing XI during toss vs Saurashtra

Star Indian player Vaibhav Sooryavanshi forgets Bihar's playing XI during toss time against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026.

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Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's captaincy debut takes a funny turn during toss (Image - X)

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had a funny moment in his first match as Bihar captain on Saturday. The 15-year-old forgot the names of the players in his team after winning the toss against Saurashtra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2026-27 match at the Holkar Stadium.

After choosing to bat first, Sooryavanshi was asked about the players in his team. He smiled before answering the question. “I think, sir, bhool gaya lagta main (I think, sir, I have forgotten).”

This funny moment came on a special day for Sooryavanshi. At 15 years and 232 days, he became the youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket.

Talking about his new role, Sooryavanshi said it was his dream to captain Bihar. He was also happy to lead the team for which he started playing cricket.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Bhuvneshwar Kumar: All you need to know about Indian stars playing in SMAT 2026

“It feels like a dream come true because I started playing cricket here, and getting the opportunity to lead the same state is a big thing. I am very grateful, and I will try to fulfil the responsibility given to me to the best of my ability,” he said.

Sooryavanshi broke the record of Croatia’s Zach Vukusic, who became captain at the age of 17 years and 311 days.

However, Sooryavanshi could not score big in his first match as Bihar captain. Bihar chose to bat first after winning the toss. Sooryavanshi scored 18 runs off 12 balls before Chetan Sakariya dismissed him.

Bihar lost wickets after his dismissal and scored 137/9 in 20 overs. Prithvi Raj was the highest scorer for the team with 38 runs.

Sooryavanshi will play only two matches for Bihar in this tournament. After that, he will join India A for the ACC Rising Stars Emerging tournament in Doha.

Before this, Sooryavanshi played in India’s T20I series against New Zealand. He scored 45 runs off just 19 balls and added 133 runs with Abhishek Sharma for the opening wicket. India won the five-match series 3-2.

Also Read: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi creates history, becomes youngest captain in men’s T20 cricket