Smriti Mandhana becomes new captain of Indian women cricket team after Harmanpreet Kaur steps down

Smriti Mandhana appointed full-time captain of Indian women’s team for ODIs and T20Is by BCCI. Read on to know the full details.

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Smriti Mandhana

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed Smriti Mandhana as the full-time captain of the Indian women’s cricket team in white-ball cricket. The experienced opener will now lead India across both ODIs and T20Is as the team enters a new phase.

Mandhana has been one of the biggest names in Indian women’s cricket since making her international debut in 2013. She has played an important role in the team’s growth across formats and has also built a strong reputation as a leader in domestic and franchise cricket.

The 29-year-old has already captained India on several occasions. Before receiving the full-time role, Mandhana had led the national side in 18 T20Is and four ODIs.

Her recent leadership success also came in the Women’s Premier League, where she guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru to the title in 2024 and 2026. Her experience of handling a franchise team is expected to help her as she takes charge of the Indian side.

Speaking about her appointment, Mandhana said: “To be given the responsibility of leading India is a very special honour. Representing India has always meant a great deal to me, and to now have the opportunity to lead the team is something I will value deeply. I am grateful to the BCCI, the selectors, my teammates and everyone who has supported me throughout my journey and for the trust they have placed in me.

“I would also like to acknowledge Harmanpreet and the contribution she has made as captain over the years. She has led the team with great commitment and has been an important part of our journey.

“I understand the responsibility that comes with this role and look forward to working with the team, learning along the way and giving my best to take Indian Cricket forward.”

The Women’s Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the Muthoot FinCorp T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe. The T20I series will be hosted in Raipur while the ODI series will take place in Vadodara.

India’s T20I Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma [VC], Niki Prasad, Harmanpreet Kaur, Anushka Sharma, Richa Ghosh [WK], G Kamalini [WK], Deepti Sharma, Prema Rawat, Sree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Arundhati Reddy, Jintimani Kalita, Minnu Mani

India’s ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Renuka Thakur

BCCI President Mithun Manhas congratulated Mandhana and backed her experience and understanding of the game.

“I congratulate Smriti on being entrusted with the responsibility of leading the Indian Women’s Cricket Team. She has been an important part of Indian cricket for many years and has consistently shown the qualities required to lead from the front. Her experience and understanding of the game will be valuable as she takes on this responsibility.

“The BCCI has full confidence in Smriti and I am sure she will approach this role with the same commitment and professionalism that she has shown throughout her career. On behalf of the BCCI, I wish her the very best and look forward to seeing her lead the team into this new chapter.”

BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia also highlighted Mandhana’s experience and leadership qualities, especially her success with RCB.

“Congratulations to Smriti on this important responsibility. She has grown into one of the most experienced players in the Indian team and has been part of some very important moments in the journey of Indian women’s cricket. She understands what it means to represent India and I am confident that she will bring that understanding to her role as captain.

“Leading India is a significant responsibility, but Smriti has the experience and temperament to take it on. Her success as captain of Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women’s Premier League is another example of her leadership qualities. I wish her and the team every success in the journey ahead and look forward to seeing Indian Cricket continue to progress under her leadership.”