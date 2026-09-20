Smriti Mandhana creates history at the Asian Games 2026 against Bangladesh, becomes…

Star Indian player Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge milestone against Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2026 semifinal. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Smriti Mandhana creates history vs Bangladesh at the Asian Games 2026

Star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge milestone against Bangladesh Women’s in the Asian Games 2026.

Smriti Mandhana breaks record, becomes women’s T20I top run-scorer

The Indian team is playing the semi-finals of the Asian Games 2026, where star Indian player Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge milestone as she became the all-time top run-scorer in Women’s T20 Internationals.

She broke New Zealand star Suzie Bates’ record during India’s Asian Games semi-final against Bangladesh on Sunday.

Mandhana now has 4,765 T20I runs, while Bates has 4,758. This is another big achievement in Mandhana’s international career.

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur is third with 4,287 runs. Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu has 4,282 runs and is fourth, while New Zealand’s Sophie Devine is fifth with 3,817 runs.

Most runs in Women’s T20Is:

4765 – Smriti Mandhana

4758 – Suzie Bates

4287 – Harmanpreet Kaur

4282 – Chamari Athapaththu

3817 – Sophie Devine

Mandhana also broke Mithali Raj’s record in women’s international cricket

Smriti Mandhana broke another record earlier this month. She went past former India player Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

She reached the record during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong in Dubai. Mandhana scored 124 runs off 64 balls and took her total to 10,880 runs, moving ahead of Mithali’s 10,868.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates has 10,740 runs, while England’s Charlotte Edwards has 10,273 and West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor has 10,007 runs.

Smriti Mandhana broke another record earlier this month. She went past former India player Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women’s international cricket.

She reached the record during India’s Women’s Asia Cup 2026 match against Hong Kong in Dubai. Mandhana scored 124 runs off 64 balls and took her total to 10,880 runs, moving ahead of Mithali’s 10,868.

New Zealand’s Suzie Bates has 10,740 runs, while England’s Charlotte Edwards has 10,273 and West Indies’ Stafanie Taylor has 10,007 runs.