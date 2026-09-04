Smriti Mandhana creates history by surpassing legendary player Mithali Raj to become…

Star player Smriti Mandhana achieved a huge milestone in Women's cricket by surpassing Mithali Raj for a huge record. Take a look and read the full story to find out all the records.

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Smriti Mandhana creates history by surpassing Mithali Raj

Team India women’s played their last match against Hong Kong in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. The match was one-sided as Harmanpreet Kaur’s side showcased a brilliant performance and registered their victory by a big margin of 137 runs.

Smriti Mandhana’s explosive 124 powers India to a big win

In the match, the star performer for the Indian team was Smriti Mandhana, who rocked in the match with her impressive performance. Speaking about her iconic knock for the Women in Blue. While opening for the Indian team, Smriti Mandhana scored a match-winning knock, which included 124 runs off 64 balls. In her knock, she smashed 14 fours and seven sixes at a strike rate of 193.

Sadly, she got run out by Iqra Sahar. She played a vital role for the Women’s team in winning this match by a big margin.

Smriti Mandhana breaks Mithali Raj’s record, creates new history in Women’s cricket

Well, this impressive knock helped her to break many barriers as she achieved many milestones and records after this incredible batting performance. If we discuss, one of the biggest records achieved by her was surpassing legendary player Mithali Raj to become the leading run-scorer in the Women’s international.

Speaking about Mithali Raj’s record for India in international cricket. Mithali Raj played 699 Tests, 7805 ODIS and 2364 T20Is, where she scored 10,868. On the other hand, the record-breaker, Smriti Mandhana, has now become the leading run-scorer. She scored 10,880 runs, in which she played 788 Tests, 5411 ODIS and 4681* T20Is.

Other than them, there are many players on the list with some incredible performances for their sides. Suzie Bates (New Zealand) holds the third spot. Meanwhile, Charlotte Edwards for England and Stafanie Taylor hold the fourth and fifth spots.

Rank Player Team Total runs Tests ODIs T20Is 1 Smriti Mandhana India 10,880* 788 5,411 4,681* 2 Mithali Raj India 10,868 699 7,805 2,364 3 Suzie Bates New Zealand 10,740 – 5,982 4,758 4 Charlotte Edwards England 10,273 1,676 5,992 2,605 5 Stafanie Taylor West Indies 10,007 – 6,339 3,666

Not only this, Smriti Mandhana also achieved one more big record for her side in international cricket. Smriti Mandhana became the player with the most international hundreds in Women’s cricket (18).