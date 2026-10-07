Smriti Mandhana heaps praise on Harmanpreet Kaur’s ‘Fantastic’ captaincy, says…

Smriti Mandhana praised Harmanpreet Kaur for her impressive captaincy for the Indian team over the years. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Smriti Mandhana applauds Harmanpreet Kaur

India women’s captain Smriti Mandhana shared an emotional message for former captain Harmanpreet Kaur on Wednesday. Mandhana said she has enjoyed working with Harmanpreet for the past 10 years and hopes they can continue playing together while helping India achieve more success.

Mandhana also praised Harmanpreet’s time as captain, calling her leadership “fantastic”. She added that she hopes they can continue their journey together for a few more years.

Harmanpreet Kaur stepped down as India’s captain in all formats on Tuesday, bringing an end to her 10-year stint as skipper. During her time as captain, she led India to their first ODI World Cup title in November 2025 and helped the team win Asian Games gold in 2023 and 2026.

“It has been a pleasure playing with you for so many years. Ten years of your leadership have been fantastic and together, we will strive to bring many more laurels for our nation,” Mandhana wrote on her Instagram story.

Mandhana, who is now India’s captain across all formats, will begin her full-time role later this month. Her first assignment will be the home T20I and ODI series against Zimbabwe.

India batter Jemimah Rodrigues, who is currently out due to a hamstring injury, also thanked Harmanpreet for her leadership.

“Congratulations on everything you have achieved. Thanks for the years of leadership and for everything you did for the team,” Jemimah wrote.

India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh posted a picture on social media where she was seen carrying Harmanpreet on her back. She said the next phase marks the beginning of a new chapter for the team.

“Captaincy may be a chapter that ends today, but the impact of a leader never fades. Harry di, you have given so much to Indian cricket and to all of us who have had the privilege of playing alongside you,” Richa wrote.