Smriti Mandhana opens up on her emotions ahead of Women’s Asia Cup 2026 finals, reveals she hates…

Star Indian player and vice-captain Smriti Mandhana opened up about her life emotions ahead of the Women's Asia Cup 2026 finals against Sri Lanka. Scroll down to read the full story.

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Smriti Mandhana opens up on her emotions ahead of Women's Asia Cup 2026

The Indian team is ready to face Sri Lanka in the final match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026. Both teams will be looking for a victory in this match as it will give them their desirable result to win the tournament, after so much hard work and dedication towards the title.

Mandhana opens up on emotions and why she dislikes sympathy

Ahead of the final clash against Sri Lanka, star Indian player and one of the finest batters of all time, Smriti Mandhana opened up about how she deals with her emotions. Not only this, she also revealed that sometimes she goes to the bathroom and cries when she feels overwhelmed. She also shared that she hates ‘sympathy’. “I feel I just go quiet for a very long time.”

“I could be quiet and just within myself. Rona dhona nahi hai mere ko (I don’t like crying). And you know what I don’t like—the biggest thing is that other person understanding that I’m sad is one big thing [but] I hate sympathy, any sort of sympathy. ‘Oh you’re sad, oh, what happened?’ Like people will come and be like Oh, you got out? If you are sad about it, people will feel like you are sad about it and something big has happened, and then they will come and give sympathy. So my life rule is that I don’t want to be that person so that I don’t get sympathy, because I hate it. Don’t look at me like I am a bechari (‘oh, poor thing’); I am fine. I am strong, and it’s not just for the world,” Mandhana said.

Not only this, she also revealed that she doesn’t like to discuss her past or family issues. “I just feel like I have lived my life a certain way and I don’t think I am answerable around this sympathy kind of a thing. Like you know, you just know—like I don’t know, it is a very weird thing, but I can’t take it. That’s why I never—like, that’s why I never speak in interviews about family issues. I mean, I’m not that. I’m just like, look at me like a happy soul. Look at me like that—like get inspired by the game, not by the story.”

Mandhana shines with 154 in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026

Speaking about her brilliant batting performance for the Women in Blue in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026, she played four matches throughout the tournament, where she scored 154 runs at a strike rate of 171, which is also one of the best in the tournament.

There was one innings that came from her bat, where the whole cricket world praised her. The innings was one of the greatest ones in her career. She scored 124 runs off 64 balls against Hong Kong. In that knock, she achieved many milestones and broke important records as well. In her innings, she smashed 14 fours and 7 sixes. The performance also helped Indian team to beat Hong Kong by 137 runs.