Smriti Mandhana reveals MS Dhoni’s sweet gesture after Team India won ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 title

India women's team captain Smriti Mandhana shared MS Dhoni's sweet gesture after the Indian team won the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025.

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Smriti Mandhana reveals MS Dhoni's sweet gesture (Image - X)

Indian women’s team captain and star player Smriti Mandhana revealed a sweet gesture by former Indian captain MS Dhoni to her, after winning the ICC Women’s World Cup.

The Indian team achieved the historic milestone, after defeating South Africa in Navi Mumbai by 52 runs to win the maiden title. Before that, the women in blue had previously reached the final twice, in 2005 and 2017.

Smriti Mandhana revealed that MS Dhoni doesn’t use his phone much. But, he sent a message to Smriti Mandhana on WhatsApp to congratulate the entire team on his behalf.

“He actually did send me a message after the World Cup win. I know he doesn’t use his phone a lot. I was very happy that he used WhatsApp to congratulate all of us,” Mandhana revealed at an event, also featuring MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, Indian cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle asked a funny question to Smriti Mandhana that did you save MS Dhoni’s number. “You saved the number?”

To which, the Indian women’s captain replied, “I did have his number.”

After that, MS Dhoni explained the reason behind sending a message to Smriti Mandhana, as former Indian captain revealed that Smriti Mandhana was the only player on the Indian side whose phone number he had.

“I didn’t know anyone else’s (number) from the team. I wanted the message to go through. We had just shot a commercial before that. I thought, “Let me send a message to Smriti,” and I mentioned, “Please wish everyone who is part of the team,” Dhoni said.

MS Dhoni also revealed that for him. The victory meant much more than just lifting the title.

“It (the World Cup triumph) is a big thing. It changes how Indian women’s cricket moves forward. Not only the fact that you have brought a big trophy for the country. It’s the fact that these girls paved the way for future ladies and how they would look at cricket and treat it as a profession. I feel that was a big day for Indian cricket,” Dhoni said.