Smriti Mandhana’s six-hitting blitz brings her within one maximum of Harmanpreet Kaur’s record

Smriti Mandhana smashed sixes against Hong Kong China and came close to Harmanpreet Kaur's record for most sixes by an Indian batter in a single WT20I innings.

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Smriti Mandhana misses record by one six

Team India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana opened the innings for India in their second Group A match of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 against Hong Kong China on Thursday (September 3). She played a brilliant knock of 124 runs off 64 balls, hitting 14 fours and seven sixes.

Her seven sixes helped India reach 193/5 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. With this performance, Mandhana also broke Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most sixes by an Indian woman in T20I cricket.

Smriti Mandhana moves closer to historic 100-sixes milestone in WT20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur, who is leading India in the ongoing eight-team tournament in Dubai, has smashed 89 sixes in 204 WT20I matches. However, Smriti Mandhana has now gone past her captain in style. Mandhana has hit 95 sixes in just 173 matches, making this another major milestone in her already impressive career.

After Mandhana and Harmanpreet, Shafali Verma is next on the list with 87 sixes, while Richa Ghosh has smashed 46 maximums for India in WT20Is.

The record for the most sixes in WT20Is is jointly held by New Zealand star Sophie Devine and West Indies’ Deandra Dottin. Both batters have smashed an incredible 134 sixes so far.

Smriti Mandhana is now just five sixes away from creating history. If she hits five more maximums in India’s upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2026 matches, she will become the first Indian woman to smash 100 sixes in WT20Is. So far, only three players in women’s T20I cricket have crossed the 100-six mark.

Mandhana’s six-hitting blitz takes her close to Harmanpreet’s record

Against Hong Kong China, Mandhana started her six-hitting spree in the 11th over. She smashed Iqra Sahar for a maximum on the fifth ball and completed her half-century off 40 balls.

Mandhana then hit her second six off Kary Chan in the 12th over. She went on to smash two more maximums against Maryam Bibi in the 14th over, hitting the fourth and sixth balls for six.

In the 18th over, bowled by Ruchitha Venkatesh, Mandhana went on an incredible six-hitting spree. She smashed three consecutive sixes off the second, third and fourth balls of the over.

Mandhana was just one six away from matching Harmanpreet Kaur’s record for the most sixes by an Indian batter in a single WT20I innings.