‘Some chapters have to end’, Sakshi Dhoni posts emotional message after MS Dhoni’s IPL retirement

MS Dhoni is set to remain with the Chennai Super Kings as the team mentor from the 2027 Indian Premier League season

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni. (File Photo: IANS)

MS Dhoni’s decision to retire from the Indian Premier League as a player has brought an end to one of the longest and most successful careers in the cash-rich tournament’s history. Following Chennai Super Kings’ announcement that Dhoni will take up the role of team mentor from IPL 2027, plenty of reactions came by and his wife Sakshi Dhoni also shared an emotional message for the former wicket-keeper on social media.

Sakshi took to Instagram to share a picture of Dhoni along with a heartfelt note reflecting on the end of his playing career and the beginning of a new chapter. She also thanked the fans who have supported the former India captain throughout his journey.

Also Read: Sourav Ganguly talks through Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2027 retention strategy and explains why the core was retained

“Some chapters have to end for beautiful new ones to begin. To everyone who has loved, supported and believed in Mahi through the years – whether we know you personally or not. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts. Forever grateful for all the love. Here’s to new beginnings, new adventures and many more beautiful memories. So proud of you, Mahi. Always,” Sakshi wrote.

Once in a lifetime player

While Dhoni will no longer feature as a player, he will remain part of the CSK setup. The franchise confirmed yesterday that the 45-year-old would take over as team mentor from the 2027 season.

CSK made the announcement through its official social media handles, thanking Dhoni for his contribution to the franchise over the years.

“A once-in-a-lifetime player. A new role. A bond that lasts forever. Mahendra Singh Dhoni takes charge as the Team Mentor of Chennai Super Kings!” the franchise wrote.

Dhoni shares emotional retirement post

Dhoni also shared a video on Instagram following the announcement, featuring several pictures from his career. He used the song ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hoon’, which he had also chosen when announcing his retirement from international cricket in August 2020.

“Fans proved me wrong, no better song to accept it. Maybe two versions were made so that I could commit the mistake and then accept it,” Dhoni wrote in the caption.

What is MS Dhoni leaving behind?

MS Dhoni’s retirement brings an end to a remarkable IPL career spanning nearly two decades. He led CSK to five IPL titles in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also guided the franchise to two Champions League T20 titles.

The former India captain scored 5,314 runs for CSK in 272 matches, making him the second-highest run-scorer in the franchise’s history. He has also played the third highest number of matches in the competition after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.