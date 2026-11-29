Sourav Ganguly questions Gautam Gambhir’s decision to leave Mohammed Siraj out vs New Zealand, says ‘I would never’

Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly opened up on the decision to drop Mohammed Siraj against New Zealand. Scroll down to read the full story.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/sourav-ganguly-questions-gautam-gambhirs-decision-to-leave-mohammed-siraj-out-vs-new-zealand-says-i-would-never-8549077/ Copy

Ganguly questions Gambhir over Siraj's snub (BCCI)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has asked why Mohammed Siraj is not in India’s team against New Zealand. He said he would not have dropped the fast bowler if he was in charge. Ganguly also asked head coach Gautam Gambhir to tell the reason. He is not happy with trying new bowlers now.

Ganguly said he was shocked to see Siraj not in the team. He said Gambhir may want to train young fast bowlers. But winning games must come first.

Read more: Jasprit Bumrah surpasses Javagal Srinath to claim fourth spot on Elite list

“I woke up at 3 am to check who was in the team. I was shocked to see Siraj was not there. Bumrah is getting old, so maybe Gambhir wants to look at young bowlers for the future. But the real test of a coach is to win games. If I were the captain, I would never have dropped Siraj. Gambhir must have a reason. I just want to know what it is,” Ganguly said.

Ganguly was not happy with picking Anshul Kamboj ahead of Siraj. He said India should not use big games to try new things. When asked if Kamboj was better than Siraj, he said, “No, no, no! Maybe Gambhir wants to see if Kamboj is ready. But this is not the time to try new things.”

Ganguly talked about India’s 2003 tour of Australia. He said no to advice to leave out Anil Kumble for Murali Kartik. Kumble got the most outs in the series with 30 outs.

Siraj not being in the team has made a lot of talk. He is India’s top out-taker in the World Test Championship cycle. He has 43 outs in 11 games, but was left out of both Tests. The talk grew on Sunday after Akash Deep was ruled out after a blow to his helmet on Day 3. India named Prasidh Krishna as his head hurt new man, even though Siraj was also free.

Old India spin bowler Ravichandran Ashwin backed the call. He said it was smart to bring in a man who had already played in the series. “Siraj could be too fresh to come in and make a big mark at once,” Ashwin wrote on X.

But cricket man Harsha Bhogle asked why Siraj was not being picked. “Akash Deep was India’s best bowler in the first turn to bat, so that is a loss,” Bhogle wrote on X. Akash Deep had got five outs before making 29 runs.

Ganguly also asked why India chose to bowl first. He said he would have liked to bat after winning the toss. “I would have batted first. At Headingley in 2002, we batted first on a green pitch and made more than 650 runs,” he said.