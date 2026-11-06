Sourav Ganguly reveals Shai Hope and Jake Fraser-McGurk as IPL 2027 player auction targets for DC

West Indies captain Shai Hope and Australia's Jake Fraser-McGurk are on Delhi Capitals wishlist for the IPL 2026 Player auction next month.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/sourav-ganguly-reveals-shai-hope-and-jake-fraser-mcgurk-as-ipl-2027-player-auction-targets-for-dc-8542698/ Copy

Jake Fraser-McGurk (left) and Shai Hope. (Photos: IANS)

IPL 2027: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027 player auction is set to take place on December 16 in Goa but Delhi Capitals have already started making the moves ahead of next season. With Sourav Ganguly becoming the new head coach, the team have already brought in Rishabh Pant and Zeeshan Ansari through trades from Lucknow Super Giants and Sunrisers Hyderabad ahead of IPL 2027 Retention Day on November 17.

Now Ganguly has made the major declaration about the couple of former Delhi Capitals players that they will be hoping to buy again in the IPL 2027 Player Auction. Australia’s Jake Fraser-McGurk and Shai Hope had been part of DC family but have been released over the last couple of seasons.

“We have two overseas players in our sights. We want to bring in Australia’s Fraser McGurk and West Indies star Shai Hope,” said Ganguly, as quoted by Anandabazar Patrika.

DELHI CAPITALS WANTS JAKE FRASER MCGURK AND SHAI HOPE Sourav Ganguly said ️, “We have two overseas players in our sights. We want to bring in Fraser McGurk & Shai Hope.” https://t.co/7DeXMCly3c — Cricket Central (@CricketCentrl) November 5, 2026

Fraser-McGurk has been in top form in the Australian domestic season which has earned him a recall to the T20I side for the five-match series against England. The 24-year-old was part of DC team in IPL 2024 and 2025 season. He was highly successful in 2024, scoring 330 runs in 9 matches at a strike-rate of 234 with 4 fifties.

However, in 2025, he only managed 55 runs in 6 matches at a strike-rate of 105.76. He made his IPL debut in 2024 after being included in their squad as a replacement player. In the next auction, he was retained by the side using the Right to Match (RTM) card. DC had paid a massive salary of Rs 9 crore for the dashing Australia cricket in the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Overall, he has played 15 IPL matches, scoring 385 runs at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 199.49.

Shai Hope has been in golden touch in 2026

West Indies captain Shai Hope, on the other hand, was bought by Delhi Capitals for Rs 75 lakh in the IPL 2024 auction, but he was released by the franchise after one season. Hope has been in golden touch in T20I cricket in 2026 with 601 runs in 17 matches at an average of 50.08 with a strike-rate of 152.53 with 2 centuries and 4 fifties.

Overall in his T20I career, he has scored 2004 runs in 75 matches at an average of 33.4 with a strike-rate of 141.82 with 3 centuries and 13 fifties. However, in IPL, he has scored 183 runs in 9 matches at an average of 22.87 and strike-rate of 150.

Delhi Capitals have undergone a series of changes with co-owners JSW Sports now running the team for the next couple of years instead of GMR Group. Apart from former India captain and BCCI President Ganguly taking over as head coach, they have appointed former India leg-spinner Amit Mishra as the spin-bowling coach and Yuvraj Singh as their assistant coach and batting coach.

DC have traded left-arm pacer T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad and bringing in leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari apart from wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav to Lucknow Super Giants and brought back Rishabh Pant in return.