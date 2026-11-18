Sourav Ganguly talks through Delhi Capitals’ IPL 2027 retention strategy and explains why the core was retained

Head coach Sourav Ganguly explained the franchise's decisions and discussed the importance of retaining its core group

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File photo of Sourav Ganguly. (Photo: IANS)

Delhi Capitals have announced the retention of 16 players ahead of the Indian Premier League 2027 season, keeping their core group intact as they prepare for the upcoming mini-auction. The franchise has retained a mix of experienced Indian and overseas players, along with several young cricketers who will be part of their plans for the new season.

The retained list includes captain Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw. The franchise has also kept its overseas contingent, featuring David Miller, Kyle Jamieson, Lungi Ngidi and Tristan Stubbs.

Among the young Indian players retained by Delhi are Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Madhav Tiwari, Vipraj Nigam, Auqib Nabi, Mukesh Kumar, Tripurana Vijay and Zeeshan Ansari.

Speaking about the franchise’s decisions, Delhi Capitals coach Sourav Ganguly explained that the management considered several factors before finalising the list.

“It’s a mix of everything – performances over the last few years, what the franchise believes it needs for the next two years, who the franchise values, and who it believes is good enough to win cricket matches in the IPL,” Ganguly told JioStar.

Ganguly also expressed his happiness at having Rishabh Pant back in the Delhi Capitals setup. The wicketkeeper-batter returned to the franchise in June this year after previously representing Lucknow Super Giants.

“It’s great to have Rishabh Pant back at Delhi Capitals. He is a quality player. I’m confident about turning the franchise’s fortunes around,” he said.

The former India captain also made it clear that Axar Patel remains an important part of the team’s plans. There had been interest in several Delhi players during the trading window, but the franchise was unwilling to let go of Axar and Ashutosh Sharma.

“Axar is irreplaceable in Delhi Capitals. Yes, there had been people asking, but we have also gone and asked for players who we knew wouldn’t get released. That’s simply how things work during an IPL trade window. However, when it came to both Axar and Ashutosh, the answer was an outright no. They are integral to our team,” Ganguly added.

He also backed the young Indian duo of Sameer Rizvi and Ashutosh Sharma, highlighting the franchise’s investment in their development.

“Sameer Rizvi is a young player to watch. His game has been improving, and Ashutosh Sharma is another player we bank on a lot. These are two young players DC has invested in over time, and I hope they have a successful season,” he said.

Delhi Capitals have released nine players, including Nitish Rana, Karun Nair, Pathum Nissanka, Sahil Parakh, Ajay Mandal, Abhishek Porel, Dushmantha Chameera, Rehan Ahmed and Mitchell Starc. The Australian fast bowler had informed the franchise and the BCCI about his unavailability for IPL 2027.

Delhi will now look to fill the vacant spots at the IPL 2027 mini-auction, scheduled to take place on December 16 in Goa.