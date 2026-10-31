Sairaj Bahutule claims Kuldeep and Varun ready for their opportunities and reveals India's plans for fifth T20I

Spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule claims Kuldeep and Varun ready for their opportunities; Reveals India’s plans for fifth T20I

Bahutule also spoke about what went wrong for India in the crushing 87-run loss against New Zealand in the fourth T20I yesterday

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India spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule addresses the media ahead of the second One Day International (ODI) match against West Indies at Barsapara ACA Cricket Stadium, in Guwahati on Tuesday, September 29, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule, who saw the reigning world T20 champions suffer a crushing 87-run defeat yesterday against New Zealand, has made his stance clear about wrist spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy’s participation in the on-going five-match series, claiming that the duo will be available for the side whenever required.

Sairaj Bahutule also stated that both the spinners understand that they might not play each and every game but it doesn’t stop them from working hard behind the scenes. Neither of them have played a single match in the T20I series so far but Bahutule feels that both the spinners are well prepared.

“I think more than anything they are well prepared to play. The team combinations, whatever they need, it’s very important to understand that they might not get that opportunity. They are very much aware of it. At the same time, they keep working behind the doors. Whenever they are needed, in fact, they will be ready for it,” Sairaj Bahutule said in the post-match press conference of the fourth T20I.

Bahutule did not necessarily rule Kuldeep and Varun out for the series finale tomorrow but he did mention that it all depends on the conditions. “In the next venue, we will decide as to what combination would be ideal. They might get an opportunity, but let’s see how it turns out at Hamilton,” Bahutule added.

Bahutule then spoke about the fifth T20I between India and New Zealand which ultimately proved to be an absolute run fest. The Blackcaps had posted a mammoth 260-run target and in response, the visitors were folded for just 172.

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The Indian spin bowling coach felt that it was an off day for the visitors and that they might have failed to read and understand the conditions properly. “I think obviously today was a different day. I think we played real good cricket in the last three games. Different pitches, different conditions is something which we really learnt to adapt,” Bahutule said.

The 87-run loss did not affect India as they have already won the series by winning the first three matches but it will be important for Shreyas Iyer and co to finish the five-match series on a high.

When asked about the combinations that the Indian team will use for the series concluder, Bahutule said that the management is not in a rush and they will figure out the playing XI once they fully assess the conditions at Hamilton.

“We will decide once we reach Hamilton. Decide after having a look at the pitch, the dimensions again, conditions again. Then the decision will be taken,” Sairaj Bahutule concluded.

The fifth and final T20I of the series takes place tomorrow at the Seddon Park in Hamilton from 12:30PM (IST) onwards.