Sri Lanka’s loss is India’s gain as ICC awards country the first-ever…

India will host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027. Check the confirmed dates, venues, teams and tournament format.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/sports/cricket/sri-lankas-loss-is-indias-gain-as-icc-awards-country-the-first-ever-womens-champions-trophy-2027-8515544/ Copy

India will host the inaugural ICC Women’s Champions Trophy in February 2027. (Photo: BCCI)

Women’s Champions Trophy 2027: The first-ever ICC Women’s Champions Trophy will be played in India next year, with the International Cricket Council confirming the dates and venues for the historic tournament. The six-team competition will be held from February 14 to 28, 2027.

The tournament was initially scheduled to take place in Sri Lanka. However, the ICC has now shifted the event to India as Sri Lanka Cricket continues to work on the reforms outlined at the ICC Annual Conference in July.

Mumbai, Vadodara to host historic tournament

All matches of the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will be played at two venues in India.

The Cricket Club of India in Mumbai and the Vadodara International Cricket Stadium in Vadodara will host the tournament. The final is scheduled to be played on February 28.

India was selected as the replacement host after the ICC considered three possible options — Bangladesh, India and South Africa. The candidates were assessed under the ICC’s host evaluation process before India was recommended as the preferred host. The decision was approved by the ICC Board on September 1.

Six teams to compete for inaugural title

The tournament will feature six of the leading teams in women’s cricket. India, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka will take part in the competition.

The Women’s Champions Trophy will be played in the T20I format. The six teams will face each other in a round-robin league, giving every side an opportunity to play against all the other teams.

Following the league stage, the top two teams in the standings will qualify for the final. They will then battle for the first-ever Women’s Champions Trophy title.

Also Read: Star player from Preity Zinta’s PBKS give BIG reply to Ajit Agarkar and Co after being dropped for Afghanistan T20, he is…

Jay Shah hails new era for Women’s Cricket

ICC Chairman Jay Shah said the tournament could provide another boost to women’s cricket and create more opportunities for teams and players.

“The ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027 marks an exciting new chapter for women’s cricket,” ICC Chairman Jay Shah said.

“As the inaugural edition of the tournament, it will bring together the best teams in the world in an intense, high-quality competition, while creating even greater incentive for teams to continue rising through the rankings and competing for a place on the global stage,” he added.

India, Australia enter as reigning World Champions

India will enter the tournament as the current ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup holders, while Australia are the reigning Women’s T20 World Cup champions after winning the title in England earlier this year.

The inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy will add another major event to the international women’s cricket calendar and give the six participating teams a chance to compete for a new ICC trophy.