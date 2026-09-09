Star all-rounder Hardik Pandya set to return as BCCI names him for India side to face Australia in THIS series

India star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been named in India A’s one-day squad for the Australia A series. Check the full squad.

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BCCI names India A squads for Australia A series. (Photo: X)

Hardik Pandya is set to make his return to competitive cricket after being named in India A’s one-day squad for the upcoming series against Australia A. The BCCI announced the squads on Wednesday for the multi-format home series, which will be played in Puducherry.

Pandya’s inclusion is the biggest talking point from the selection, although the all-rounder’s participation will depend on his fitness. The India A series will give him an opportunity to get some match time before his next international assignment.

Pandya has been out of action since the end of the IPL 2026 season and was also not picked for India’s upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan after his return was delayed by a fresh injury setback.

The all-rounder has now been included in the India A one-day squad as selectors continue to keep a close eye on his fitness. His ability to contribute with both bat and ball makes his return important for India’s white-ball plans.

The BCCI said in its release: “The Men’s Selection Committee has selected the India A squad for the upcoming home series against Australia A, comprising two multi-day matches and three one-day games in Puducherry.”

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been named captain of the India A one-day side, with Devdutt Padikkal appointed his deputy. The squad also includes Rajat Patidar, Sai Sudharsan, Priyansh Arya, Kumar Kushagra and Naman Dhir.

India A One-Day squad: Priyansh Arya, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal [VC], Ruturaj Gaikwad [C], Rajat Patidar, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Nishant Sindhu, Vipraj Nigam, Arshin Kulkarni, Arshad Khan, Naman Dhir, Hardik Pandya*, Prabhsimran Singh [WK], Gurjapneet Singh, Yash Thakur

Padikkal will lead the multi-day squad, while Sai Sudharsan has been named vice-captain. The longer-format squad includes players such as Shaik Rasheed, Yash Rathod, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian and Tushar Deshpande.

India A Multi-day squad: Aman Mokhade, Ayush Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal [C], Sai Sudharsan [VC], Yash Rathod, Shaik Rasheed, Kumar Kushagra [WK], Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Anshul Kamboj, Praful Hinge, N Jagadeesan [WK], Nachiket Bhute, V Vyshak*

Australia A series to begin on September 22

The tour will start with two multi-day matches, with the first game scheduled from September 22. The one-day series will follow from October 6.

All five matches will be played in Puducherry, giving several India A players a chance to put themselves in contention for bigger opportunities.

For Pandya, the focus will be slightly different. After spending time on the sidelines, the priority will be to regain full fitness and get back into the rhythm of playing competitive cricket.